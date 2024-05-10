Who is Tyler Myers' half-brother? All we know about NBA player Quentin Grimes

Tyler Myers is a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks. Quentin Grimes is his maternal half-brother and plays in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons. Grimes and Myers are the first brothers to compete in the NHL and NBA.

Tyler and Quentin share the same mother, Tonja Stelly. She gave birth to Tyler on Feb. 1, 1990, and Quentin on May 8, 2000, but the two have different fathers and because of that, they grew up in different households.

Grimes grew up in Texas and attended The Woodlands College Park High School. In his senior season, the five-star recruit averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Grimes ended up committing to Kansas and after his freshman season, he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he opted to return to school and transfer to Houston.

After one season at Houston, he declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and was drafted 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers, but was immediately traded to the New York Knicks.

Grimes played parts of three seasons for the Knicks before being traded on Feb. 8 to the Detroit Pistons.

In his NBA career, Grimes has played in 168 games, starting 90 games while averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Tyler Myers playing a big role for the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are currently up 1-0 in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers after a comeback win.

Vancouver trailed 4-1 but rallied to win 5-4. Myers played 19:52 for the win and had a net rating of +1. Myers was also tasked with shutting down Connor McDavid during a 9:58 five-on-five matchup. During that stretch, the Oilers had only three shots on goal, and McDavid went without a shot for the first time in his career.

Myers played in 77 games for the Canucks this season, recording five goals and 24 assists for 29 points. The defenseman is in his 15th NHL season and his fifth season with the Canucks.

Myers is on the Canucks second D-pair with Carson Soucy.