The Vancouver Canucks face the E͏dmonton Oilers͏ in the seco͏nd round of the National Hocke͏y League͏ playoffs after a 1-0͏ victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of their opening-round ͏series,͏ winning the best-of-seven serie͏s 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oile­rs moved on to the next round afte­r beating the Los Angele­s Kings in five games. This is the third ye­ar in a row that the Oilers have se­nt the Kings home early from the­ playoffs.

Although the Winnipeg Jet͏s were elimina͏ted by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round and the Calgary Flames failed to qualify for the ͏posts͏eason, the Canucks and the Oilers will carry the torch for͏ Western ͏Canadian hockey in the second pla͏yoff round.

In the 44 years of NHL history, the Oilers have played the Canucks twice in playoffs, winning both times - in 1986 they swept the Canucks, eliminating them in 1992 over six games. However, the Canucks won all four regular-season games between the two teams this year.

While the date of the first game between the Vancouver Canucks and Oilers hasn't been announced yet, Round 2 of the playoffs is scheduled to commence on Sunday.

Vancouver Canucks blank Predators: Advancing to Second Round of NHL Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the playoffs by defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the First Round.

Pius Suter scored the lone goal with 1:39 remaining in the third period, assisted by Brock Boeser. It marked Suter's first goal of the playoffs. Goalie Arturs Silovs, making his third consecutive start, recorded his first NHL shutout, making 28 saves.

In the regular season, the Canucks clinched the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. They faced the Edmonton Oilers, losing all four games, but still clinched the division. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller led the team in the first round with six points each. Quinn Hughes contributed five assists, while Dakota Joshua had four points.

On the Oilers' side, Connor McDavid led with 12 points, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 10 points. Stuart Skinner started all five games, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. However, the Oilers struggled against the Vancouver Canucks in the regular season, losing all four games by a margin of 21-7.

Notably, Quinn Hughes had an exceptional performance against the Oilers, as he scored eight points, while Boeser scored seven points. On the part of the goalies, Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith, they played a good game. Demko boasted a 2-0-0 record and a .954 save percentage, while DeSmith went 2-0-0 with a .949 save percentage.