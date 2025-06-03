Who is winning the 2025 Stanley Cup final? NHL coaches have their say ahead of highly-anticipated Oilers vs Panthers rematch

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is here and it’s a sequel worthy of Hollywood. The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night in a rematch of last year's dramatic seven-game showdown. With Connor McDavid and Aleksander Barkov getting ready to face one another, the hockey world braces for another unforgettable series.

It’s the NHL’s first back-to-back Cup Final matchup since the Penguins-Red Wings saga of 2008-09. And much like Sidney Crosby’s redemption arc in 2009, McDavid seems ready to write his own legacy after falling just short in 2024.

So who’s winning this time?

In a poll conducted by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, NHL coaches (22) remain divided with 11-11 votes. But when we add the executives (18) into the mix, Edmonton takes the edge with 21-19.

Why the shift? Many coaches cite Edmonton's maturity and McDavid’s relentless drive.

“It’s 97’s time,” one coach said, via The Athletic. “They’re playing a complete game now.”

The Oilers’ defense, special teams and role players have all elevated, while Stuart Skinner (2.53 GAA and .904 save percentage) has bounced back with stellar goaltending.

But Florida hasn’t gone anywhere. The Panthers’ depth, defense and physical edge remain dangerous, and Sergei Bobrovsky continues to shine under pressure.

“Florida has the better goalie and the better blue line,” another coach said. “And don’t underestimate (Aleksander) Barkov’s two-way dominance.”

Injuries could swing things, because Edmonton’s Zach Hyman is a huge loss, while Florida enters the series healthy and confident. And despite Edmonton’s home-ice advantage, the Panthers know how to grind out wins.

Still, there’s an intangible buzz around McDavid and Leon Draisaitl this year. Much like Crosby in ’09 or Ovechkin in ’18, superstars seem destined at some point to break through.

"McJesus will not be denied two years in a row," one NHL executive said.

Connor McDavid thinks the Oilers are better prepared this year

Connor McDavid said the Oilers are better prepared in 2025 after last year’s loss in the Final. He called it a good learning experience that has motivated the team this season.

"I think we were better for going through last year," McDavid said. "It was a great learning experience and it's really driven us all year.

"I think this run has felt different than last year. It's felt very normal... We haven't had the highs, and we haven't had the lows. It's just kind of been steady and I think that's put us in a good position."

That steady feeling has helped the team stay focused. The team is trying to win its first Stanley Cup since 1990.

