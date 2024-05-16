Who won the 2024 WHL Championship? Saskatchewan-based team wins league for first time in franchise history 

The 2024 WHL Championship came to an end on Wednesday, making it a historic moment for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Warriors are the Saskatchewan-based junior hockey league in the WHL. They managed to secure their first title in the history of the franchise after completing a sweep over the Portland Winterhawks in the final.

The Warriors entered Game 4 with a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and beat the Winterhawks 4-2 in Game 4 to lift the franchise's first Ed Chynoweth Cup in front of the sold-out crowd at Moose Jaw Centre.

Before the final, the last time the Moose Jaw Warriors made it to the final was in 2006, when they were swept by the Vancouver Giants. Martin Rysavy scored twice, while Brayden Schuurman and Matthew Savoie netted a goal apiece for the Warriors to help them lift the trophy this year.

Who won the 2024 WHL Championship MVP Award?

Moose Jaw Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk was named the 2024 WHL Championship MVP after leading the defensemen with 30 points.

Martin Rysavy gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead after scoring on Brayden Yager's assist through power play at 8:11 of the first period. Coming into the second period, Kyle Chyzowski tied it for the Winterhawks at 14:31.

Just over a minute later, Matthew Savoie restored the Warriors' lead to 2-1 at the 2024 WHL Championship final. Marcus Nguyen then, at 18:34, tied the game for the Winterhawks before heading into the final period.

Goals from Brayden Schuurman and Rysavy sealed a commanding 4-2 win for the Moose Jaw Warriors and completed a series sweep over the Portland Winterhawks for their first WHL title.

Earlier, the London Knights clinched their fifth OHL title after completing a series sweep over the Oshawa Generals with a resounding 7-1 win.

Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan became the first player since Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner to win the MVP award in both the regular season and playoffs of OHL.

The Moose Jaw Warriors, along with the London Knights and QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs, will head to compete in the 104th edition of the Memorial Cup, set to begin on May 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.