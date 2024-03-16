Who is Zach Hyman's dad? All we know about the real estate mogul, Stuart

Stuart Hyman is the father of Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman. Stuart is married to Vicky and has five boys: Spencer, Oliver, Cooper, Shane and Zach, the oldest.

Stuart Hyman is a well-known real estate developer and entrepreneur from Toronto. He made his fortune in the 1990s by developing real estate properties in the city. He is also a passionate hockey fan and has invested in several high-profile hockey teams.

"Some people buy art and put it on the wall. I bought hockey clubs because it's a passion," Hyman told media.

Hyman is currently the chairman and governor of the Markham Royals Junior Hockey Club and the chairman of the OJHL (Ontario Junior Hockey League).

From a young age, Zach and his brother Spencer Hyman played on teams owned by their father. When the boys reached the junior ranks, they suited up for Stuart Hyman's Hamilton Red Wings in the OJHL.

Stuart Hyman’s role in shaping Zach Hyman’s hockey career

Stuart Hyman purchased International Scouting Services (ISS), a scouting company that evaluates and ranks NHL prospects. A few months after the purchase in 2010, the Florida Panthers selected 18-year-old Zach Hyman in the fifth round of the NHL draft.

Hyman's purchase raised eyebrows, as no parent had ever bought interests in companies so closely tied to their children's hockey development.

While Zach had a strong season in junior, he was ranked 175th in ISS's mid-term draft ranking before jumping to 120th in their final rankings.

Hyman denied buying ISS to boost his son's draft stock, saying:

"A kid gets drafted on his own merit."

Stuart Hyman previously owned around 90 junior hockey teams but resigned from the majority following a league probe into his influence. However, he has remained a divisive figure in hockey because of his strong investments.

Despite the controversy, Zach Hyman has developed into a highly respected NHL winger. After being drafted by Florida, Hyman played college hockey at Michigan and eventually joined the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was a key member of the Leafs for six seasons before signing with Edmonton in 2021.