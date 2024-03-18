NHL fans divided over Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews' elite seasons

NHL fans are torn on who is having a better season between Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. McDavid is the best player in the NHL, but this season, the likes of Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon have put up more points.

But, McDavid could reach 100 assists while Matthews is on pace to score 70 goals. Both are incredible feats and fans are torn on what would be more special. They took to X to debate:

"100 assists clears 70 goals."

"They’re both impressive stats. But the 100 assists takes it for me by an edge. A more convincing argument is if you removed secondary assists…"

"Lol it’s 70 goals cmon. But if it were 100 primary assists that’s a different level."

The conversation continued:

Auston Matthews has slowed down recently so his reaching 70 goals does seem a bit far-fetched. Connor McDavid, meanwhile, has 81 assists, but there is a chance he also won't reach 100 this season.

Connor McDavid is just focused on the Stanley Cup

Although Connor McDavid is having an incredible season, he says he doesn't care about that. Instead, McDavid has made it clear this season that all he cares about is winning the Stanley Cup to cement his legacy.

He discussed what winning the Stanley Cup would mean for his legacy while speaking to reporters:

“I think hockey is a team game, but with that being said, all those great guys have won before and it’s certainly something that we’re after in Edmonton.

"There has been no shortage of talk or coverage on that, but I certainly feel that the greats have all won and that’s what you have to do.”

The Oilers are in second place in the Pacific Division and will be back in the playoffs this season. As everyone knows, making the postseason is one thing, winning the cup is another, and it will be interesting to see if the Oilers can dominate in the playoffs.