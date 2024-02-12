"Whole thing makes me sick" - NHL fans left shocked as Michael McLeod's girlfriend shares pic of Hockey Canada accused star on vacation

Recently, several members of Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning junior hockey team, including New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod, have been accused of sexual assault. And NHL fans expressed their dismay and disgust on X (formerly Twitter).

An X user reshared a picture of Michael McLeod on vacation with his girlfriend on the platform. McLeod's girlfriend had initially shared the image.

Expand Tweet

The post sparked a wave of reactions from hockey enthusiasts who quickly voiced their opinions.

One fan expressed their profound disapproval:

"And be posting publicly about it ... whole thing makes me sick."

Expand Tweet

Another fan characterized the girlfriend's actions as:

"Shameless in the worst way. Gross."

Expand Tweet

One fan did not mince words, expressing a strong desire for justice:

"Ewww hope his next destination is jail."

Expand Tweet

A fan pointed out the misguided nature of the girlfriend's public sharing:

"This isn’t the flex she thinks it is."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, and others in the 2018 World Junior Team Investigation

Five hockey players have been charged with sexual assault amid an investigation related to the 2018 Canadian World Junior team. They are Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod, Devils defenseman Cal Foote, Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators draft pick Alex Formenton.

In their first court appearance on February 5th, McLeod faced two counts of sexual assault, while Hart, Foote, Dube and Formenton each faced one count. Attorneys for the accused players asserted their innocence, with Hart's lawyers stating,

"He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false accusation in the proper forum, a court of law."

Similarly, legal representation for McLeod and Dube announced its clients would plead not guilty.

The London Police Service initiated the investigation into Hockey Canada in 2022. It was after the league had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged the 2018 Canadian World Junior team members sexually assaulted her.

The victim claimed that eight individuals, including "John Doe #1," invited her to a hotel room. There, they engaged in sexual acts and forced her to claim sobriety in a recorded message. The woman sought $3.55 million in damages and settled with Hockey Canada.

All five players took a leave of absence from their respective teams before the charges were publicized. The NHL launched its investigation in 2022, with deputy commissioner Bill Daly promising to release a statement at the appropriate time. The Flyers and Devils granted leave without specifying reasons, while the Flames said that Dube took leave to address his mental health.

The accused players' attorneys maintained their clients were innocent, with Michael McLeod's lawyers requesting privacy and stating,

"We will vigorously defend the case...."