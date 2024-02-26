"Why have a 1C that doesn't shoot": Mika Zibanejad faces fans' ire as $68,000,000 center goes goalless in Rangers' 10-game win streak-snapping loss

New York Rangers fans expressed their discontent with forward Mika Zibanejad in the 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night at the Nationwide Arena.

The defeat snapped the Blue Shirts' 10-game winning streak, finishing one win shy of setting a franchise record after winning their 10th straight against the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, on Saturday.

Notably, the Rangers have gone on a 10-game winning streak twice, in 1940 and 1973. One fan pointed a finger at Zibajenad for the loss, tweeting:

"Please trade Mika. Why have a 1C that doesn't shoot."

Another chimed in:

"Expected fatigue, but, my god, Trouba and Mika were awful."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X to the Rangers' defeat:

Mika Zibanejad, who's on a $68 million deal, is the fourth-leading scorer for the Rangers this season with 54 points, racked up through 19 goals and 35 assists in 58 games.

Despite the loss, the Rangers maintain a comprehensive lead in the Metro Division (81 points). They lead the division by seven points and are second in the standings, behind the Vancouver Canucks (82 points).

How did the Blue Jackets stop Mika Zibanejad's New York Rangers?

At 4:34 of the first period, Dmitri Voronkov scored for the hosts from the left of the circle for a wrist shot goal. Artemi Panarin tied it for the Blue Shirts at 14:42, beating the left shoulder of Elvis Merzlikins for his 33rd goal of the season.

Coming into the second period, Kirill Marchenko extended the hosts' lead to 2-1 after sliding the puck inside the left post. Afam Edstrom brought the Rangers back on level terms, with his pass deflected in off the Blue Jackets' Jake Bean.

Barely 45 seconds later, the Blue Jackets restored their lead, with Jack Roslovic scoring on the rush off a cross-ice pass from Johnny Gaudreau. Ivan Provorov netted anothr the Blue Jackets, scoring on another rush.

Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers take on the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden again on Wednesday.