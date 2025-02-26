Team USA forward J.T. Miller dropped the gloves with a much taller Colton Parayko during one of the games against Team Canada during the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament.

Miller’s wife Natalie wasn't happy about her husband picking the “tallest guy” for the fight, during an appearance on the Never Offside podcast hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli.

When asked about his fight with the Canadian bigman, she expressed frustration over his choice of opponents. Natalie even joked that she would love to see a statistic sheet showing the height of everyone J.T. had fought and it would turn out to be above 6-foot-5.

“Why do you always pick the tallest guy? Like, why? I literally was like, why, why, why? I always say that, which I’m like, you know, you don’t want to pick somebody smaller than you, so that’s fine. But really, 6'8"? 6'8"?

“Yeah, I would love to see like a little statistic sheet of like, who my husband has fought and their height. And why are they all over 6'5"? I mean, not on skates too!” she added.

Natalie mentioned how the intensity of the atmosphere at the Canada vs. USA game was “insane”.

“Oh my God, it was insane,” Natalie Miller said. “It was insane. You could barely hear anything because of the booing. I feel like they just booed the whole time, which I get it, but yeah, no, the intensity in there was insane.”

Natalie also recalled the moment when J.T. found out he had made the team. She mentioned that he originally hadn't expected to make it, but when he did, he described it as one of the coolest things he would ever do in his career.

Natalie Miller opens up on the constant media scrutiny on J.T. Miller

During the aforementioned conversation, Natalie shared how she dealt with seeing J.T. in the news constantly, especially around the trade to the New York Rangers. She mentioned that it's something that comes with being in Vancouver, where the media is focused on hockey players.

She noted that while she sees the news on social media, J.T. doesn't really pay attention to it.

“I think it's expected in that media out in Vancouver. It's their world out there; they love their hockey players. It makes it one of the greatest places to play because they just are so diehard.

“We don't really — I mean, I can't help but see it because I'm on social media, but he really isn't, so ... he just kind of puts his head down, does his job, and you know, tries to focus on the sport,” she added.

Natalie claimed that after 13 years, she has gotten used to the attention. She mentioned that the Four Nations break was a nice change because it took the focus away from the trade and allowed them to relax a bit.

