Why did Arizona Coyotes decide to terminate Adam Ruzicka’s contract?

In a shocking turn of events, the Arizona Coyotes made the decision on Friday to release forward Adam Ruzicka after a video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, he was seen with a white powdery substance on a plate next to his credit card, and towards the end of it, he appeared to put a vial in his mouth.

The Coyotes released a statement and stated that Adam Ruzica had been placed on "unconditional waivers" for the purpose of terminating his contract:

"The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time."

It came out as a serious decision made by the club in response to the video that went viral. The 24-year-old forward is in the second season of a two-year, $1.525 million contract.

Adam Ruzicka's NHL stats

Ruzicka joined the Coyotes after they picked him up from waivers last month. This season, he's appeared in three games for the club.

He was drafted as the 109th overall pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2017 NHL draft.

Ruzicka appeared in 114 games for the club for over four seasons before they placed him on waivers last month after a stint of 39 games, where he racked up nine points (three goals and six assists) this campaign.

Overall, Ruzicka, in his brief four-year tenure, has racked up 40 points through 14 goals and 26 assists in 114 games for the Flames and Coyotes.