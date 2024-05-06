Why is Artemi Panarin called Breadman? Exploring the story behind the Rangers winger’s nickname

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has one of the most colorful nicknames in the NHL: “Breadman.” Behind this tasty-sounding moniker lies a charming story.

It begins during Panarin’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks. Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville placed Panarin on a line with fellow Russian Artem Anisimov. Since both players had very similar-sounding names, Quenneville needed to find a way to address both players without getting confused.

Quenneville had already started calling Anisimov “Arty.” Consequently, Panarin found himself dubbed “Breadman.” The fun nickname emerged due to the similarity between his surname and the popular American bread store chain “Panera.” The moniker stuck.

Over time, the moniker became synonymous with Panarin's impactful play on the ice. His skills, agility, goal-scoring capabilities and pleasant personality have made him one of the most popular players in the league.

It's no surprise to hear fans calling for “Breadman” during Rangers' games, a trend likely to intensify as the Rangers deepen their playoff run.

Artemi Panarin, the Breadman, strikes again

Artemi Panarin netted his third goal of the postseason in Game 1 of the Rangers’ second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Panarin scored at 8:21 of the third period to give New York a 4-2 lead. His goal ultimately sealed the victory for the Rangers, as the Hurricanes netted one more goal, resulting in the final score of 4-3.

For Panarin and the Rangers, the opening win sets the tone for the series. The Presidents’ Trophy winners are facing a tougher opponent in the Hurricanes than they did in the first round against the Washington Capitals.

Both teams will have little time to rest as Game 2 is slated for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Breadman will look to continue building on his postseason success as the Rangers look to capture their first Stanley Cup since 1994.

With leaders like Mika Zibanejad, who scored twice today, the Rangers have a strong chance to bring back the Cup to New York.

However, overcoming one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference will be no easy feat. Nonetheless, taking the series opener bodes well for the Rangers.