Why isn't Auston Matthews playing in Game 6? NHL insider provides latest update on Leafs star's illness

Auston Matthews, the cornerstone of the Toronto Maple Leafs' offense, will be notably absent in the pivotal Game 6 of their playoff series, leaving NHL fans in Toronto and beyond on edge.

Reports from NHL insiders indicate his sidelined status, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding the team's prospects.

NHL insider Chris Johnston initially shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating,

"Auston Matthews is out for Game 6, per Sheldon Keefe."

Emily Kaplan, another NHL insider, provided further insight into Matthews' absence in a subsequent post on X. Kaplan's update shed light on the nature of Matthews' ailment and its impact on his availability for Game 6.

"I want to clarify a bit based on things I've learned," Kaplan began. "This is very typical of an NHL team not to reveal injury information, especially during the playoffs."

Kaplan continued, revealing more about Matthews' condition:

"Auston Matthews did in fact have an illness and was playing through it. While he was playing through it, something happened in conjunction with that illness, and that's what's keeping him out... It's more significant than the illness."

He did skate today, but from the information that i got, it is unlikely we will see him in Game 6."

Despite Matthews' efforts to skate on Thursday morning, his absence from the team's main session raised doubts about his availability for the crucial playoff matchup. Kaplan's information, gleaned from insider sources, indicates that it is unlikely fans will see Matthews take the ice in Game 6.

Maple Leafs defied the odds to secure 2-1 win without Auston Matthews

In a crucial game against Boston, Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 2-1 victory in overtime, with Auston Matthew Knies scoring the winning goal assisted by John Tavares. Despite missing Auston Matthews due to illness, Toronto's aggressive play strategised by coach Sheldon Keefe and standout performances from players like Knies, Jake McCabe, and Joseph Woll kept them in the series, cutting Boston's lead to 3-2.

Knies credited Tavares for creating the scoring opportunity,

“I kind of just found my stick and was fortunate to bury that one and send us back home," Knies said.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Max Domi, and Mitch Marner all assisted, contributing to the overall depth of the team. On the other side, Boston's Trent Frederic has just tied the game but they are now under pressure to avoid the same record as last year's playoff collapse.

Toronto overpowered the first period having outshot the Boston team and scoring the first goal by McCabe. While several chances came along, including a two-on-one rush, Toronto kept their foot on the gas and ultimately won in extra time. The game was intensive and was a display of physicality and penalties that marked their rivalry.

With Game 6 looming, Keefe accepted the challenges ahead,

“The aggression, the assertiveness that we played from the start. We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We didn’t mail it in. We went out and tried to take charge of the hockey game in the first period.”

Toronto's resilience and aggressive play without Auston Matthews was indeed commendable and now they have the confidence for further playoff push.