"Why'd it have to be O'Reilly?": Oilers fans stunned by trade with Lightning for Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard

The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning via a trade on Tuesday in exchange for forward prospect Sam O’Reilly.
Howard, the 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner, was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Oilers immediately after the trade. The trade came as a surprise, as Howard had reportedly refused to sign with the Bolts.
The Oilers, who had been pursuing Howard for weeks, capitalized on the situation, offering their 2024 first-round pick. Here's how Edmonton Oilers fans reacted to the trade on X (formerly Twitter).
One tweeted:
"Why’d it have to be O’Reilly."
Another chimed in:
"Hate to see SOR go but the Oilers basically turned their 2025 First into an NHL ready prospect."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Isaac Howard and Matthew Savoie ... Edmonton just got faster, younger and more potent," a third fan wrote.
"I liked o Reilly but I have no idea about Howard. Is this a good trade ?" one wondered.
"Why the heck would we trade Oreilly for this guy? He better be worth it," another wrote.
"I was excited for O’Reilly and it sucks to see him go but I’m pumped we got Howard," another chimed in.
Howard was drafted 31st overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022. He had an impressive junior season at Michigan State. He also won gold with the U.S. at the 2024 World Juniors and 2025 World Championship.
