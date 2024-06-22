Why do the Edmonton Oilers play ‘La Bamba’? How a Mexican folk song became the Oilers' anthem

There's a heartwarming story behind the Edmonton Oilers adopting the song 'La Bamba' as their victory anthem. It is a traditional Mexican song that originated in Veracruz. The song is also known as 'La Bomba.'

However, the famous version known today was popularized by Ritchie Valens in 1958, becoming a hit on the American charts. The journey behind the Oilers adopting Valens' classic tune as their victory anthem began with Joey Moss, a beloved Oilers superfan and longtime locker room attendant.

Moss, who tragically passed away in 2022, had Down syndrome but left an indelible mark on the team. Earlier this month, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared on "NHL on TNT" that Moss adored singing and dancing to 'La Bamba' at the team's festive gatherings, notably the Christmas party.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Following Moss's passing, the Edmonton Oilers decided to honor his spirit by embracing 'La Bamba' as their celebratory song. The chant "play La Bamba, baby!" has since become a cherished tradition, embodying the enduring legacy of Moss and the special bond between the Oilers' community.

Edmonton Oilers aim to play 'La Bamba' in Game 7

The energy of 'La Bamba' has never been more electrifying than in the last three games of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers hit their strides with a stunning turnaround, rallying from a 3-0 series deficit to tie it 3-3 after a commanding win in Game 6 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

With three consecutive wins, the Oilers have become just the third team in NHL history and the first since 1945 Detroit Red Wings to force the Stanley Cup to a Game 7 after going down 3-0.

Moreover, they can etch their names in the history books by becoming the first team to win the Stanley Cup in 82 years after trailing 3-0 in the final. The last team to accomplish so was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who bounced back from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup against the Red Wings in 1942.

The Edmonton Oilers and their fans are eager to hear 'La Bamba' one more time in the series as they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. The puck is scheduled to hit the ice at 8 p.m. ET.