Why is Filip Chytil not playing tonight? Exploring reason behind forward's healthy scratch for Game 4

Filip Chytil was not included in the New York Rangers's roster for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final series against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. He was a healthy scratch for this matchup.

According to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, the 24-year-old forward is healthy, but the Rangers are taking precautions and managing the situation with him.

Chytil has played in only four games in the playoffs. He was on the first line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad in the last two games against the Panthers in the series. He has yet to record a point in the post-season this year.

Filip Chytl suffered a concussion in November last year, which caused him to miss the rest of the regular season and part of the playoffs. He appeared in 34 regular-season games, recording 13 points through five goals and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Blake Wheeler returned to the lineup in place of Filip Chytil for the New York Rangers in Game 4. Wheeler had not played since mid-February due to a lower-body injury.

Rangers HC provides an update on Filip Chytil

After the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 4 on Tuesday, Blue Shirts coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on why Filip Chytil was not included on the roster for the game.

Laviolette said that it's a significant challenge for a player who has been out for six months to quickly reach the required level of performance. He reckoned that the decision was part of the plan to gradually reintegrate Chytil into the lineup to ensure he could perform effectively (via Rangers videos on X):

"You're asking a lot for a guy that missed six months to come back in and get up to that speed. This is part of the plan for him, Laviolette said after the game.

Meanwhile, Game 4 between the Rangers and Panthers on Tuesday featured a third consecutive overtime matchup. The Panthers this time won it after previously losing Games 2 and 3. The best-seven-game Eastern Conference final series is tied at 2-2, with Game 5 returning to Madison Square Garden on Thursday.