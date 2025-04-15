Why is Gabriel Landeskog not playing? A look back at Avalanche captain’s series of injury setbacks

Gabriel Landeskog has not played in the NHL since June 26, 2022, the night the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. He had scored one assist in Game 6 against Tampa Bay. Landeskog finished the playoffs with 22 points in 20 games and led the team with a plus-15 rating during that run.

After the playoffs, Landeskog had a right knee surgery in October 2022. The team hoped he would return later that season. But his knee did not recover well, and he missed the entire 2022–23 season and playoffs. In May 2023, he had a more serious knee surgery.

This new surgery was a cartilage transplant, which is rare for hockey players. Doctors said he would miss all of the 2023–24 season. The recovery timeline was long and unclear, and there was no promise he would play again. Landeskog stayed around the team during this time.

Gabriel Landeskog has dealt with knee issues before. In 2020, he had surgery after a skate cut his leg. In March 2022, he had surgery on the same right knee. He returned just in time for the 2022 playoffs. But this most recent injury lasted much longer. It kept him away from hockey for almost three years.

Gabriel Landeskog's return to professional hockey and return timeline for NHL

In April 2025, Gabriel Landeskog returned to play in the AHL. He joined the Colorado Eagles on a conditioning loan. He played two games and had a goal and an assist.

Speaking to the media following his first game on Friday, in which the Eagles secured a 2-0 win against Henderson, Landeskog said it felt good to play again.

“Physically, I feel great. Obviously, it's the first game in a long time, so I got plenty of things to work on and get better at, but it was a lot of fun,” Landeskog said via NHL.com."Not anywhere near where I want to be, but I think it's a good step in the right direction."

The Avalanche have ended his conditioning loan, and Landeskog will return with the NHL team. The Avalanche are getting ready for the 2025 playoffs. They finished third in the Central Division. They will face the Dallas Stars in the first round, and Landeskog might play in Game 1.

Gabriel Landeskog was the second pick in the 2011 NHL draft. He has played more than 700 games with Colorado. He has also been the captain for over 10 years. Now, he hopes to help the team in the playoffs again, and his return could give them a boost.

