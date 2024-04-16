Why is Jack Edwards retiring? What we know about Bruins legendary broadcaster's health struggles 

Long-time Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards is set to retire at the end of the season, per multiple sources.

The broadcasting legend will leave his “dream job,” following the end of the current NHL season, according to the Boston area news outlet WCVB Channel 5.

The 67-year-old Edwards stated the following in a public statement:

"I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride."

"I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family," Edwards added.

Jack Edwards confirmed that he would stay in the broadcasting booth until the end of this year’s Bruins postseason.

Overall, Edwards spent the better part of 45 years in broadcasting. As reported by Sportsnet, Edwards started his career in various New England-based networks. He then joined ESPN in 1991, before eventually moving to NESN, the Bruins’ regional broadcaster, in 2005.

Edwards’ decision to leave broadcasting is mainly due to health reasons. The Boston Globe reported that Edwards’ doctors have been unable to diagnose the nature of his health condition, particularly the reason behind his slowing speech.

As Edwards declared in his public statement:

"I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with all the best they deserve."

With the Bruins scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in this year’s first round, Bruins fans will get the chance to experience one final epic playoff showdown with Jack Edwards in the broadcast booth.

Jack Edwards and the Bruins Gearing up for the playoffs

The Boston Bruins have been on cruise control since clinching a playoff spot roughly seven games ago. They have gone 5-2 since clinching, with Monday night’s 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals serving as a wake-up call.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was quoted in the Hockey News regarding the loss:

"They looked like a team that was fighting for a playoff spot, we looked like a team that was already in the playoffs, and that wasn’t good."

The wake-up call comes at a good time, as the playoffs are right around the corner. The shutout serves as a reminder that a hungry team can beat anyone, come playoff time.

The Bruins will play their final matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden. While the Senators have been out of the playoff picture for a long time, the Bruins will look to put their best effort forth as they gear up for the Lightning.

A strong performance versus the Senators will set the tone for game one. The Bruins will need to bring the A-game as Jack Edwards rides off into the sunset of Bruins’ history.

