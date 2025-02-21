  • home icon
Why is Josh Morrissey not playing tonight? Team Canada announces replacement for 4 Nations Championship game against Team USA

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:02 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden - Source: Imagn
Why is Josh Morrissey not playing tonight? Team Canada announce replacement for 4 Nations Championship game against Team USA - Image: Imagn

Team Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey will not be in the lineup for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reported that Morrissey will miss the final due to illness. Fellow Canadian defenseman Cale Makar was also ill last Saturday night.

In Josh Morrissey's place, Dallas Stars blue liner Thomas Harley will enter the lineup. Harley previously filled in for Makar against the United States last Saturday. He will likely play on the third pairing with veteran Drew Doughty.

There is no word on Morrissey’s status beyond Thursday. He could miss the Winnipeg Jets’ first regular-season game after the 4 Nations break, but more information is expected Friday.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
