Team Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey will not be in the lineup for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Ad

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reported that Morrissey will miss the final due to illness. Fellow Canadian defenseman Cale Makar was also ill last Saturday night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In Josh Morrissey's place, Dallas Stars blue liner Thomas Harley will enter the lineup. Harley previously filled in for Makar against the United States last Saturday. He will likely play on the third pairing with veteran Drew Doughty.

There is no word on Morrissey’s status beyond Thursday. He could miss the Winnipeg Jets’ first regular-season game after the 4 Nations break, but more information is expected Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles