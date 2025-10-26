  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Anze Kopitar
  • "Why was Kopitar not chosen?" "Sign Kempe already": LA Kings fans react after shootout loss to Predators despite Anze Kopitar's early return

"Why was Kopitar not chosen?" "Sign Kempe already": LA Kings fans react after shootout loss to Predators despite Anze Kopitar's early return

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 23:50 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Anze Kopitar set for quicker-than-expected return as Kings activate captain off IR - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Anze Kopitar returned after missing four games with a foot injury. He played nearly 20 minutes and had four shots on goal, but couldn't convert them into goals.

Ad

Despite that, Kopitar's return was a positive sign for the team. They outshot the Predators 40-25, but the game was close. It went into overtime with 4-4 on the scoreboard. The Kings could not finish strong in the shootout and lost the game, but they still earned one point in the standings.

Their official X account posted,

"Final from Nashville in the Shootout."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon, the post drew attention from fans, and they reacted to the result online.

"I don’t really understand some of the order of that shootout. And why was Kopitar not chosen?" One fan said.
Ad
"Gonna be the Kings mantra this season… at least we got a point. Oh and sign Kempe already!!" Another fan wrote.
Ad
"Darcy stood on his head. Something needs to change. Hiller picked the worst shootout order. It's time to get a new coach." a fan said.

Some fans were happy about Kopitar’s return but disappointed with the loss. Others questioned the team’s choices during the shootout. Here are more reactions from fans:

"Maybe our captain Anze Kopitar could’ve helped but idk. Has Jim Hiller heard of him rumor has it he’s good but idk" a fan said.
Ad
"Unbelievable. Honestly it’s time to have a conversation about the viability of Clarke and Forsberg. They’re costing games at this point" another fan said.
"Can we leave Jim Hiller and the coaching staff there? That shootout lineup was atrocious" another fan pointed.

The Kings’ record is now 3-3-3 after nine games. The team has shown effort but needs more consistency. Fans hope the return of Kopitar will help improve results.

Ad

LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar's first absence for injury in four seasons

The Los Angeles Kings activated forward Anze Kopitar after he missed four games. Kopitar was injured while blocking a shot against the Minnesota Wild earlier this month. It was his first time missing games due to injury in four seasons.

Kopitar was initially expected to miss more time with that foot injury. But he returned to the lineup in Saturday’s game, and rejoined the top line and first power-play unit. Before getting hurt, Kopitar had four assists in four straight games, and now his return has strengthened the LA Kings' depth.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications