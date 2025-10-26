"Why was Kopitar not chosen?" "Sign Kempe already": LA Kings fans react after shootout loss to Predators despite Anze Kopitar's early return

The Los Angeles Kings lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Anze Kopitar returned after missing four games with a foot injury. He played nearly 20 minutes and had four shots on goal, but couldn't convert them into goals. Despite that, Kopitar's return was a positive sign for the team. They outshot the Predators 40-25, but the game was close. It went into overtime with 4-4 on the scoreboard. The Kings could not finish strong in the shootout and lost the game, but they still earned one point in the standings. Their official X account posted, &quot;Final from Nashville in the Shootout.&quot;Soon, the post drew attention from fans, and they reacted to the result online. &quot;I don’t really understand some of the order of that shootout. And why was Kopitar not chosen?&quot; One fan said.Jacob Howard ジェイコブ @JacobHoward2425LINK@LAKings I don't really understand some of the order of that shootout. And why was Kopitar not chosen?&quot;Gonna be the Kings mantra this season… at least we got a point. Oh and sign Kempe already!!&quot; Another fan wrote.Punk @UR__ModedLINK@LAKings Gonna be the Kings mantra this season…at least we got a point. Oh and sign Kempe already!!&quot;Darcy stood on his head. Something needs to change. Hiller picked the worst shootout order. It's time to get a new coach.&quot; a fan said. Some fans were happy about Kopitar’s return but disappointed with the loss. Others questioned the team’s choices during the shootout. Here are more reactions from fans:&quot;Maybe our captain Anze Kopitar could’ve helped but idk. Has Jim Hiller heard of him rumor has it he’s good but idk&quot; a fan said.&quot;Unbelievable. Honestly it’s time to have a conversation about the viability of Clarke and Forsberg. They’re costing games at this point&quot; another fan said.&quot;Can we leave Jim Hiller and the coaching staff there? That shootout lineup was atrocious&quot; another fan pointed.The Kings’ record is now 3-3-3 after nine games. The team has shown effort but needs more consistency. Fans hope the return of Kopitar will help improve results.LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar's first absence for injury in four seasonsThe Los Angeles Kings activated forward Anze Kopitar after he missed four games. Kopitar was injured while blocking a shot against the Minnesota Wild earlier this month. It was his first time missing games due to injury in four seasons.Kopitar was initially expected to miss more time with that foot injury. But he returned to the lineup in Saturday’s game, and rejoined the top line and first power-play unit. Before getting hurt, Kopitar had four assists in four straight games, and now his return has strengthened the LA Kings' depth.