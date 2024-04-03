Why did Maple Leafs' ECHL affiliate Newfoundland Growlers disband? What we know about behind-the-scenes payment conflict

The Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have faced an abrupt end to their professional hockey journey. The league's Board of Governors decided to terminate the Growlers' membership, effective immediately.

The decision came after the Toronto Maple Leafs' affiliate faced financial difficulties. The Growlers, who were owned by Deacon Sports and Entertainment, fell behind on payments. They had a Tuesday deadline set by the ECHL to find another operator for the team, which wasn't followed, resulting in a cessation of operations.

"The decision to sell the Trois-Rivieres Lions comes after careful consideration and strategic planning to ensure the continued success and growth of the franchise," stated the Growlers.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our fans, sponsors, partners, staff, and the hundreds of players who have proudly represented the Growlers, whose unwavering resilience and support has been instrumental to our on-ice product."

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the owner of both the Growlers and the Trois-Rivieres Lions, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, has been embroiled in a dispute over payments to cities and NHL teams.

"The same owner (Deacon Sports and Entertainment) owns the two teams, but there's been a lengthy behind-the-scenes battle over payments to the cities and some of the NHL teams," Friedman said.

The situation was further complicated by eligibility restrictions imposed by the league on players with AHL or NHL contracts.

"Any Player on an AHL or NHL contract, who was on the Growlers' roster after 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 20 is ineligible to play in the ECHL for the remainder of the season," the league announced.

Growlers players are now free agents, with some set to join Toronto Maple Leafs' Marlies

The sudden disbandment of the Growlers has left players facing uncertain futures. With the termination of their ECHL contracts, each player is now considered an unrestricted free agent.

However, the league has imposed restrictions, allowing no more than two unrestricted free agents from the Growlers to be signed by any ECHL team.

Furthermore, players on AHL contracts with the Maple Leafs' Growlers have been assigned to the Maple Leafs' Toronto Marlies for the rest of the season. Isaac Johnson, Jackson Berezowski, Brock Caufield, Neil Shea, Tyler Weiss and Keenan Suthers will join the Marlies' roster.

In a statement released by the Maple Leafs' Growlers, Deacon Sports and Entertainment stated:

"Due to unforeseen challenges, and while a discussion was put forth to salvage the future of both teams, only the continuation of the Trois-Rivieres Lions was approved by the ECHL, and as a result, the ECHL Board of Governors has voted to terminate the league membership of the Newfoundland Growlers."

The future of professional hockey in Newfoundland remains uncertain.