"Why aren't we protecting our superstars?": Corey Perry doesn't mince words about NHL's lack of superstar treatment of Connor McDavid 

Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry criticized how the NHL handled Connor McDavid, saying the league doesn’t protect its superstars enough. McDavid, widely considered the best player in the world, faces heavy physical play without much support from officials.

"Why aren’t we protecting the superstars? Why aren't we?” Perry said via Sportsnetcom. “Every other league does it? They protect their superstars. Sure, they're going to take extra abuse. They're the superstars. Connor knows that and he doesn't bi**h and complain very often about it."

McDavid was pinned to the ice by forward Conor Garland during the game against Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. There was 10-15 seconds left in the play and the Oilers were trying everything to put the puck into the net as the score was 3-2.

In the moment after getting free, McDavid hit Garland's head with a high cross-check in frustration. He subsequently received a three-game suspension for his actions. However, many fans and experts like Chris Pronger believe he needs to do it often to create space.

"Actually love it." Pronger said, in his tweet, "Needs to do this more often maybe not to the level of suspension like this but it will give him some extra space. Teams key on taking time and space away from him and try to frustrate him. Taking it into your own hands is good ... sometimes."

Corey Perry believes Connor McDavid had to protect himself

Connor McDavid is fourth in the NHL with 65 points, scoring 20 goals and 45 assists with a rating of +14. McDavid has scored 13 points in the last 10 games to help the Oilers win eight of them, in tandem with Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid's suspension will likely prove costly for the Oilers, which came after a series of physical plays involving him, including an elbow to LA Kings' Alex Laferriere and a hit on Minnesota Wild's Marcus Johansson.

Perry said players like McDavid often have no choice but to defend themselves when officials don’t act.

“You have to protect yourself,” Perry explained. “Because if you don't, you're just going keep getting the shit kicked out of you. They're just going to keep coming. That is what it comes down to."

Statistics show Connor McDavid leads the league in offensive puck possession but ranks 47th in penalties drawn. McDavid is noted for being regularly targeted, yet officials rarely seem to call penalties for him.

In past eras, stars like Wayne Gretzky had enforcers to protect them, but today’s NHL lacks this element.

