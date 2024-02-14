"Why ruin one of the best sports logos of all-time?" - NHL fans left divided over TikTok star's redesign of Detroit Red Wings logo

A TikTok star's redesign of the Detroit Red Wings logo sparked debate among NHL fans, leaving them divided on the proposed change.

Emily Morgan Creates shared a video showcasing her reimagined logo on X, prompting passionate reactions from fans.

Some expressed strong disapproval, like one fan who commented:

"Why would you ruin one of the best sports logos of all time?"

Another added:

"Sorry you're getting flamed. Wings fans are very protective of the logo."

However, not all fans were dismissive. One fan offered a nuanced perspective:

"The original logo should never change, BUT! this would be so sick on like a stadium series or alternate jersey. This is really well made. coming from a wings fan would love to see what other ideas you have!"

Another fan acknowledged the traditional logo but appreciated the creativity:

"Love your redesigns, but there will never be anything better than that original."

Another Detroit Red Wings fan commented:

"It's definitely a sacred and iconic logo in the sport which should never be touched. But this is a great design with a real attempt to honor the history, while keeping it familiar. I value your vision and creativity. Keep having your fun!"

Edmonton Oilers 8-4 victory over Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid delivered a historic performance with a career-high six assists, leading his team to an 8-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

McDavid's stellar performance drew praise from teammate Dylan Holloway.

Holloway said:

“It’s unbelievable. You can only dream of a game like that. It’s pretty incredible. It’s fun to watch. He deserves it, too. He brings it every day in practice, brings it every game. He had a great game tonight.”

The Oilers' dominance continued with goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane. The win marked the Oilers' eighth consecutive home victory, leaving them one win away from tying the franchise record. The team's overall performance has been formidable, boasting a 26-5-0 record in their last 31 games.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch commended McDavid's performance as well:

“I think his stats sheet says it all: Six assists, plus-six, no power-play time and he was skating.

“He was one of the few guys who was skating for a full 60 minutes and the plays that he made tonight were pretty phenomenal.”

Despite the Detroit Red Wings' efforts and goals from Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, Patrick Kane and David Perron weren't enough to overcome the Oilers. The Red Wings, disappointed with the loss, acknowledged their mistakes, with defender Moritz Seider expressing the need to correct errors during their ongoing road trip.