Why were San Jose Sharks sued? Looking at shocking accusations of covering up Junior hockey coach's child sexual abuse

In a shocking turn of events, the San Jose Sharks’ parent company, Sharks Sports & Entertainment, LLC, along with its subsidiary, Sharks Ice, LLC, have been hit with a lawsuit alleging the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old player by a former youth hockey coach.

The lawsuit filed in the Santa Clara Superior Court alleged that the organizations were negligent in how they dealt with the case concerning ex-coach Kevin Whitmer.

According to the lawsuit, Whitmer began grooming the young male victim in April 2021 and proceeded to assault him numerous times at Sharks Ice.

The suit alleged that Whitmer performed sexual acts on the boy while they were alone in the locker room, taking advantage of his position of authority and trust.

Perhaps most disturbing is the allegation that Sharks Ice and Sharks Sports & Entertainment were informed by a program supervisor that Whitmer was violating locker room rules, but the companies failed to take action. Instead, the program supervisor was allegedly fired for unknown reasons, raising suspicions of a potential cover-up.

Whitmer had been employed by the Sharks organization for nearly six years as a head coach, private instructor and player development coach for the Jr. Sharks youth program.

Whitmer was finally arrested by San Jose police last November and charged with lewd acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The legal action aims to make the related companies responsible for their supposed failure to safeguard the athlete from harm. It also brings up concerns regarding the organization's dedication to guaranteeing the safety and welfare of the kids under their supervision.

The plaintiff’s attorney take on the lawsuit

Mark Boskovich, the plaintiff’s attorney made a statement to San José Spotlight regarding the lawsuit on San Jose Sharks's parent company.

“The San Jose Sharks organization that enabled the abuse engaged in cover-up type behavior. They had information they withheld from parents of sharks players that could have prevented this from happening," Boskovich said.

“If these complaints had been taken seriously sooner this could have all been prevented.”

Jim Sparaco, a representative of the San Jose Sharks, chose not to provide any statements regarding the lawsuit.