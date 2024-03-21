Why is Sean Couturier not playing tonight against the Hurricanes? Flyers captain's agent offers insight on lack of communication from coach's end

Sean Couturier, the captain of the Philadelphia Flyers, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Couturier was scratched ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which they won 4-3. With Philadelphia winning that game, head coach John Tortorella will keep the lines the same and scratch his captain again.

Following the news that Couturier would be scratched again, his agent, Erik Lupien, spoke to The Athletic:

“Throughout last year and at the beginning of (this) year, in the conversations with Sean, he always told me that Tortorella and him had a pretty good relationship,” Lupien said. “As soon as we get through that character, he’s a pretty funny guy. And the conversations are good with him, and he knows what the team wants and what he wants from him.

“From my point of view, when I saw the news (Couturier was scratched), I’m like, I really hope the communication why and the reasons why are really clear.

"I hope he’s going to get an explanation soon because he’s the captain, a leader of the team, and he has ‘Philadelphia’ tattooed on his chest since he got drafted. That’s why he wanted to sign there and to sign a long contract. I hope he’s going to get that respect from John Tortorella.”

Part of the reason for Lupien's frustration is concern that Tortorella is not communicating with Sean Couturier. Lupien also feels Couturier could help Tortorella send whatever message he wants through the players, and not by scratching him.

“Sean won’t learn anything by being in the bleachers tonight,” Lupien said. “He’s not a second-year pro that went through a cold streak. Sean is a leader and the captain of this team, so by putting him in the bleachers, for a player, he’s going to be ashamed to be there tonight.

"If there’s no communication of why between the two, in 2024, from my perspective, it ain’t always good to coach and establish regimental fear. And these guys are in the playoff picture.

“With your captain, you have to work together as a team. You want to send a message to the other guys, it has to go through your captain and your assistant. So now you’re not communicating with him. So, OK, what’s next?”

Philadelphia goes on the road to play Carolina on Thursday evening.

Sean Couturier was named Flyers captain last month

Sean Couturier being healthy scratched also comes just a month after he was named the captain of the Philadelphia Flyers, as the team made the announcement on Feb. 14.

He had been in Philadelphia since the team drafted him with the eighth overall pick in 2011. Couturier missed all of last season and most of the 2021-22 season due to an injury. Since his return, he has 36 points in 64 games for the Flyers.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, and hear the thoughts of Sean Couturier and John Tortorella.