Why Sergei Bobrovsky loses 15-20 pounds per game? Exploring the reason behind the remarkable transformation of Panthers star

Florida Panthers’ netminder Sergei Bobrovsky has stated losing as many as 15 to 20 pounds of water weight in game, due to the constant perspiration throughout games. This has left some fans wondering why it happens.

While fans may be concerned about Sergei Bobrovsky’s weight issues, he doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about it. According to The Province, Bobrovsky has noted that his weight 'fluctuates like crazy.'

Sergei Bobrovsky has been known to shed significant weight as part of his condition. While in Columbus, Bobrovsky dropped roughly 17 pounds (8.5% of his body weight) in order to reduce the likelihood of groin injuries in 2016.

"For goalies, we rely a lot on cardio for endurance, and if you’re going to be a little lighter, it helps you to move," Bobrovsky said (per NHL.com).

Bobrovsky understands the need to be in tip-top shape. Goalies need to sustain long periods of peak performance, especially during the playoffs.

As per nhlbreakers, Bob explained that his weight varies significantly because of the volume of water he consumes and the extent to which he perspires during games.

So far, it seems that Bobrovsky’s work ethic has paid off. The former Vezina Trophy winner combines cardio and strength training to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for each game.

He also consumes large amounts of liquids to stay hydrated, while adding protein and carbs during games to keep his energy levels going. Thus far, his approach has paid off as the Panthers look to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sergei Bobrovsky leading the Panthers’ deep playoff run

The Panthers are currently tied 1-1 with the New York Rangers in their third-round series.

A large part of the Panthers’ success can be attributed due to Sergei Bobrovsky’s lights-out goaltending. In game 1 of the Conference Final, Bobrovsky shut out the Rangers. For New York, it was the first time they had been held goalless all postseason.

While the Panthers lost game 2 in 2OT, it wasn’t due to Bobrovsky’s poor showing. Bobrovsky kept the Panthers in the game. Unfortunately for Florida, they were unable to pull out the victory.

Bobrovsky’s numbers this postseason underscore his effectiveness. In 13 games, he’s registered nine wins to go with a 2.12 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Game 3 between the Panthers and Rangers is scheduled for Sunday night at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The Panthers expect another high-quality performance from Bobrovsky as they look to capitalize on home-ice advantage to take a 2-1 series lead.