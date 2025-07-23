  • home icon
  "Why is he still in Canada? He should gtfo": Leafs fans irate at Mitch Marner's shooting practice in Vegas threads at Muskoka rink

"Why is he still in Canada? He should gtfo": Leafs fans irate at Mitch Marner's shooting practice in Vegas threads at Muskoka rink

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 23, 2025 05:30 GMT
NHL: MAY 18 Stanley Cup Playoffs&nbsp;2nd Round Panthers at Maple Leafs - Source: Getty
Leafs fans irate at Mitch Marner's shooting practice in Vegas threads at Muskoka rink - Source: Getty

Toronto Maple Leafs fans on social media reacted to former star Mitch Marner showcasing his shooting practice for the first time in Vegas Golden Knights threads at a Muskoka rink.

After spending nine seasons and playing 657 games with the Leafs, Marner joined the Golden Knights through a sign-and-trade deal before the start of free agency.

He subsequently signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Vegas. Here’s how Leafs fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to seeing Mitch Marner practice in his new Vegas uniform for the first time.

One tweeted:

"Why is he still in Canada? He should gtfo."
Another chimed in:

"The comments is the exact reason he left, congrats on driving your own hometown 100pt defensive superstar out of town."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I’m not analyzing Marner’s first year with the Vegas Golden Knights. Of course he’ll work hard & do things he didn’t do before. This is his “I’ll show you” year. It’s the years afterwards when he gets comfortable. Those will be the interesting ones. I still wish him happiness," a third fan posted.
"Geez they have him going in front of the net. Never did that for the Leaf's," another posted.
"Easy to look fancy when there’s not a defender out there…… once someone approaches him he reverts to the fetal position………" said one X user.
"People wanted him out of Toronto - he’s out now and we’ll see how the leafs fare without him," another chimed in
Bryan Hayes ditches Mitch Marner to choose Jose Bautista in Most Valuable Toronto Athlete

During a recent TSN Overdrive segment, seasoned sports expert Bryan Hayes chose Jose Bautista over Mitch Marner as the most valuable Toronto athlete in the last 25 years.

Hayes cited Bautista's iconic bat flip as a defining playoff moment while noting that Marner lacks a comparable standout playoff moment.

"This one's going to be tough because, like Bautista's got the bat flip. Obviously, which is why I will say Bautista because of that playoff moment. Marner doesn't have one playoff moment, like not one big playoff moment," Hayes said.

Mitch Marner is set to return to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights on January 23, marking his first game in Toronto since his trade.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
