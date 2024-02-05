Why did Tyler Bertuzzi cut his hair? Leafs forward discloses heartfelt reason behind new hairstyle

Hockey fans will witness winger Tyler Bertuzzi in a completely clean look when the Toronto Maple Leafs return to the ice on Monday.

During the club's bye week, Bertuzzi got a haircut in Michigan. But what makes it even more special is that he decided to donate his hair to the "Wigs for Kids" charity.

The "Wigs for Kids" is a charitable organization that provides wigs to children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions like cancer. Notably, this was not the first time the Leafs winger got involved with the organization.

Tyler Bertuzzi got involved with the organization while playing for the Detroit Red Wings in 2022. However, this marked the first time he got his hair cut mid-season.

When asked about the haircut, Bertuzzi shared a heartfelt message (via The Hockey News):

"I donated my hair last year and the lady who does it for me is in Michigan too. So it was kind of the perfect timing again to donate to kids with cancer."

Alyssa Bellestri is the one to give Bertuzzi a fresh look. She's a Detroit-based hairstylist who works for the "Wigs for Kids" charitable organization, which donates hair to children with cancer.

How has Tyler Bertuzzi fared for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

Following his one-year stint with the Boston Bruins, Tyler Bertuzzi became one of the most highly-rated free agents in the market. As a result, the Maple Leafs signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in July last year.

Bertuzzi has had an underwhelming start to the first half of the season. The 28-year-old winger has notched up 20 points through six goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season.

Bertuzzi was drafted No. 58 overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL draft. He played for seven years and appeared in 305 games for the Wings before joining the Boston Bruins in the 2022–23 season.

Overall, Bertuzzi, in his eight-year NHL career, has garnered 238 points through 98 goals and 140 assists in 372 games.