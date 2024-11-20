"Why such ugly sweaters" "Trash": Hockey fans react to NHL Winter Classic sweaters for Blackhawks and Blues

On Wednesday, the NHL released new sweaters for the upcoming NHL Winter Classic. The game will see the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues play each other on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field.

The Original Six era has inspired the Blackhawks’ jersey. It has a lace-neck collar, cream-colored stripes and stars from the Chicago city flag. The back numbers also include pinstripes, honoring the Chicago Cubs. The team will wear brown gloves to match the retro look.

The Blues’ sweater features a different design. For the first time, the wordmark on the chest does not have the Blue Note. Instead, it’s inspired by a 1966 Blues prototype. The vintage “Blue Note” appears on the shoulder. Fleur-de-lis designs on the jersey honor St. Louis.

Some fans tweeted their disapproval of the design on X, formerly Twitter.

"Wow I’ve never seen the Hawks play in the Winter Classic before!" A fan tweeted.

"Ok, so the purpose of this event is to bump merchandise sales mid season for a jersey that may be worn one time, or perhaps a game or two after," one fan tweeted.

"They didn't even try on either side ... Is it bad designers? Or are the people approving these just not actually looking at them?" A fan tweeted.

"I feel like we have seen these Blackhawks jerseys before..." a fan tweeted.

More on NHL Winter Classic game between Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues

The game on Dec. 31 will be the second time the Wrigley Field stadium will host the event. The Chicago Blackhawks will clash with the St. Louis Blues for the second time in the NHL Winter Classic after the 2017 game at Busch Stadium.

The game will be the first NHL Winter Classic held on New Year’s Eve. It has become a popular NHL tradition to feature outdoor games at famous venues. The NHL Winter Classic is one of the biggest events, and fans are expected to attend in big numbers.

The jerseys are available for purchase on NHLShop.com and other stores. The NHL Winter Classic will be the 16th event of its kind and will air live on TNT, Max, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

