Why is Valeri Nichushkin not playing tonight? Avs forward’s status announced ahead of Game 4 between Avalanche-Stars

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin will not play tonight in game 4 against the Dallas Stars. Per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Valeri Nichushkin is in stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program, meaning he will be placed on unpaid suspension for at least six months. Following this period, Nichushkin can apply to return.

Both the NHL and NHLPA did not give a specific reason for Valeri Nichushkin’s placement in the Program. However, word from Daily Faceoff columnist and insider Frank Seravalli is that:

“Nichushkin recently failed a drug test.”

Seravalli also noted that Nichushkin missed several games during last year’s playoffs due to a 911 call reporting that an intoxicated woman had been found in Nichushkin’s room while in Seattle.

Thus far, the Avalanche have not made an official statement on the matter.

Nichushkin has already been in the Player Assistance Program once this year. He entered the Program in January, missing a total of 21 games before coming back to the team in March. Now, this situation marks Nichushkin’s second stint in the Program.

Nichushkin will be absent for the rest of this year’s playoffs and it remains to be seen how his second stint in the Program will affect his career moving forward.