"Why is Wayne doing this for USA?": NHL fans react as Wayne Gretzky joins Donald Trump's new sports council

Fans reacted to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s new President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, as announced on Aug. 1.

The council, revamped by an executive order signed on July 31, aims to promote health and nutrition in public schools and reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test.

The council will also contribute significantly to restoring tradition in college athletics, including reforming the transfer portal system and addressing the participation of men in women’s sports.

Other notable members include Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Cody Campbell, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nelly Korda, Triple H, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence Taylor and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Here's how NHL fans on X (Twitter) reacted to Wayne Gretzky, Matthew Tkachuk, and commissioner Gary Bettman joining Donald Trump's new sports council, with one tweeting:

"Why is Wayne doing this for the USA ??? He is Canadian. Don’t we come first, Wayne??!!!!!"

Another chimed in:

"He works in like some sports program with gretzky that trump created."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Him, Gretzky, and bettman are now on a board made by trump to "save college sports". Kinda funny when you realize none of them played college hockey," a third fan posted.

"Gretzky and MTkachuk joining the Trump Jugend Council is expected but clearly Gary Bettman doesn't realize this will be the ultimate stamp on his legacy," another posted.

"The craziest thing about this stupid trump fitness initiative thing isn’t matthew tkachuk , or gary bettman, or even wayne gretzky being there, it’s SAQUON BARKLEY HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME MAN," one X user wrote.

"Gretzky being there is wildly unsurprising given his past public support of trump. i wish i was more surprised about bettman’s involvement, but. i mean," another commented.

Alex Ovechkin believes breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record will be realized after retirement

Alex Ovechkin had a historic 2024-25 season, etching his name into the NHL history books by surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s 894-goal record to become the all-time leading scorer.

Ovi recognized the significance of the moment but believes the full weight of his achievement will only sink in after he retires.

"The realization of the record will come when I finish my career," Ovechkin said on Sunday, via championat.com (translated from Russian).

"Mine is still going on. But I see the excitement around me. I understand that it’s really cool. People watched, cheered, worried. Everyone who comes up to me really knows that this happened.

Alex Ovechkin potted 44 goals last season. The 39-year-old Russian star has now scored 897 NHL career goals in 1,491 games.

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

