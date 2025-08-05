"Why is Wayne doing this for USA?": NHL fans react as Wayne Gretzky joins Donald Trump's new sports council

Fans reacted to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s new President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, as announced on Aug. 1.
The council, revamped by an executive order signed on July 31, aims to promote health and nutrition in public schools and reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test.
The council will also contribute significantly to restoring tradition in college athletics, including reforming the transfer portal system and addressing the participation of men in women’s sports.
Other notable members include Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Cody Campbell, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nelly Korda, Triple H, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence Taylor and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
Here's how NHL fans on X (Twitter) reacted to Wayne Gretzky, Matthew Tkachuk, and commissioner Gary Bettman joining Donald Trump's new sports council, with one tweeting:
"Why is Wayne doing this for the USA ??? He is Canadian. Don’t we come first, Wayne??!!!!!"
Another chimed in:
"He works in like some sports program with gretzky that trump created."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Him, Gretzky, and bettman are now on a board made by trump to "save college sports". Kinda funny when you realize none of them played college hockey," a third fan posted.
"Gretzky and MTkachuk joining the Trump Jugend Council is expected but clearly Gary Bettman doesn't realize this will be the ultimate stamp on his legacy," another posted.
"The craziest thing about this stupid trump fitness initiative thing isn’t matthew tkachuk , or gary bettman, or even wayne gretzky being there, it’s SAQUON BARKLEY HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME MAN," one X user wrote.
"Gretzky being there is wildly unsurprising given his past public support of trump. i wish i was more surprised about bettman’s involvement, but. i mean," another commented.
Alex Ovechkin believes breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record will be realized after retirement
Alex Ovechkin had a historic 2024-25 season, etching his name into the NHL history books by surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s 894-goal record to become the all-time leading scorer.
Ovi recognized the significance of the moment but believes the full weight of his achievement will only sink in after he retires.
"The realization of the record will come when I finish my career," Ovechkin said on Sunday, via championat.com (translated from Russian).
"Mine is still going on. But I see the excitement around me. I understand that it’s really cool. People watched, cheered, worried. Everyone who comes up to me really knows that this happened.
Alex Ovechkin potted 44 goals last season. The 39-year-old Russian star has now scored 897 NHL career goals in 1,491 games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama