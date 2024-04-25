Why is William Nylander not playing? NHL insider explains reason for Leafs star's playoff absence

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has missed the first three games of the playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed some light on Nylander's situation. According to Friedman's sources, a severe migraine has sidelined Nylander.

Expand Tweet

The migraine was so bad that the team doctors did studies to rule out the possibility of a concussion.

Nylander's health concerns date back to previous seasons, as evidenced by his decision to switch to a tinted visor in September 2022 due to migraines experienced during the previous campaign.

There is, however, optimism that he may return to action for Game 4 against the Bruins. The Maple Leafs trail 2-1 in the series.

Maple Leafs lose 4-2 in the absence of William Nylander

In Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad Marchand played a pivotal role in the Bruins' 4-2 victory, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

Marchand broke the tie midway through the third period with a goal assisted by Danton Heinen, then sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, however, believed Marchand gained favorable calls from referees.

Keefe argued that Marchand's clash with Tyler Bertuzzi in the second period went unnoticed by the officials. Trent Frederic capitalized on the ensuing chaos to score the tying goal. Jake DeBrusk and Jeremy Swayman, with 28 saves, also contributed to Boston's victory.

Toronto's goals came from Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies, with Ilya Samsonov making 30 saves. The Maple Leafs struggled on the power play, going 0 for 5 in the game and 1 for 11 in the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.