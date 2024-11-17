  • home icon
Wild fan flipping off Mason Marchment elicits hilarious reaction from his wife Alexis

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 17, 2024 16:33 GMT
Mason Marchment
Mason Marchment's wife Alexis shared the image of Fan flipping Mason on IG story with a message (image credit: instagram/lexymarchment)

Mason Marchment shined in the Dallas Stars' 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday as he scored both goals. However, a young Wild fan flipping him off after the game stole the spotlight. The fan’s reaction quickly went viral.

Marchment’s wife, Alexis, joined the fun by sharing the photo on Instagram.

“Me when Mas says Milo can’t sleep in the bed with us,” Alexis captioned.
Alexis shared the young fan on IG (image credit: instagram/lexymarchment)
Alexis shared the young fan on IG (image credit: instagram/lexymarchment)

Marchment has been in great form for Dallas. Over his last three games, he has scored four goals and added five assists. This season, he has six goals, 17 points and a plus-12 rating in 15 games.

also-read-trending Trending

The fan’s gesture and Alexis’ humor added a light moment to Marchment’s outstanding performance.

Mason Marchment’s Wife Alexis shared heartbreaking news in October

Mason Marchment’s wife, Alexis, shared the sad news of her miscarriage in early October. The couple found out they were expecting soon after their wedding but Alexis later learned the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

On Instagram, Alexis shared her grief and the pain of losing their baby.

“Mason and I found out we were pregnant soon after our wedding. A blessing. We were so excited. Last week we found out that baby no longer had a heartbeat. I can't stop thinking about it, about what could've been with you, with our family.” -Alexis Marchment wrote on Instagram.

She talked about how difficult it was to process the loss and initially blamed her body, although she knows it wasn’t her fault. Alexis expressed gratitude for the short time she carried the baby and remains hopeful about future pregnancies.

Alexis shared in her IG story (image credit: instagram/lexymarchment)
Alexis shared in her IG story (image credit: instagram/lexymarchment)

She also thanked Mason for supporting her, calling him her "voice of reason and rock."

"Thank you to my support system, but especially my husband. The strongest guy I know: He really has been my voice of reason and rock through it all." -Alexis wrote.

Mason Marchment and Alexis' beautiful wedding followed by Tragedy

Mason and Alexis were married last summer in Tulum, Mexico, after being together for eight years. The July 3 wedding was held at a beach venue called “Casamilos,” named after their dog, Milo.

The event included a rehearsal dinner, with Alexis in a lace gown and Mason in a beige suit. Friends, family and teammates, including Brandon Montour, attended.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
