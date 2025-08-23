Wild GM Bill Guerin gets 100% honest about locking-in Marco Rossi for 3 years in $15M bridge deal

Thre Minnesota Wild signed Marco Rossi to a three-year $15 million contract extension on Friday. The deal has an average annual value of $5 million and runs through the 2027-28 season. Rossi was drafted at No. 9 in 2020 and has become a regular for Minnesota in the last two seasons. He is 23 years old and from Feldkirch, Austria, and has played in 185 NHL games.Wild general manager Bill Guerin spoke after the contract was announced, praising Rossi for improving each year despite challenges early in his career.&quot;He went through a lot as a young player, coming through those COVID years and things like that, but he's shown improvement every year,&quot; Guerin said. &quot;We hope he just continues to do that.&quot;Guerin mentioned that the contract gives Rossi a chance to grow into his potential with the Wild.&quot;I think he's just kind of scratching the surface,&quot; Guerin said. &quot;And, you know, I think this three year contract gives him a good runway to really turn into the player that he can, that he can eventually become,&quot;Rossi set a career-high in the 2024-25 season with 60 points, recording 24 goals and 36 assists, and three points in six playoff games. He also led Minnesota with seven power-play goals. He played all 82 games for the second straight season.Marco Rossi talked about signing his extensionMarco Rossi plays the role of a center on the Wild's second line with forwards Matt Boldy and Vladimir Tarasenko on the wings. He holds an important position in the team's top six forward group alongside Kirill Kaprizov.After signing the three-year extension, Rossi said he was happy to avoid the long negotiation process.&quot;It feels good now,&quot; Rossi said, via NHL.com. &quot;It was a good summer, I could train a lot, but in the back of your head you know your contract is up and you always hear the talks from your agent and everything.&quot;I just tried to control what I can control, and that was training and everything. But I feel good now and can’t wait to go back to Minny and see the boys.&quot;The Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the playoffs, and have failed to reach the second round since 2015. With Rossi's extension signed, the team will try to go deep in the playoffs. Minnesota's new season begins on Oct. 9 against the St. Louis Blues.