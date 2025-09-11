Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin addressed the recent buzz about Kirill Kaprizov reportedly rejecting a massive $128 million contract extension. Kaprizov is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal and will be eligible for free agency next year. Since July 1, he’s been eligible to sign an extension. According to hockey insider Frank Seravalli, the Wild star turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer. The deal would have set NHL records for both average annual value ($16 million) and total earnings. Speaking on the &quot;10kTakes&quot; podcast on Wednesday, Guerin pushed back on the report. “I know two things: That info didn’t come from us and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from,” Guerin said. &quot;Kirill and the organization, his agent and I have a very good relationship. We’re working through things. &quot;We’re not gonna let things like this get in the way. I still think we’re in a really positive place with Kirill. Like I said, he’s just a great guy. Part of my role is to protect him, so we’re gonna let this go and we just move on,&quot; he added. At the unveiling of the team’s new arena name last week, Wild owner Craig Leipold expressed confidence that the team isn’t far from securing a deal with Kaprizov and that he fully expects the star forward to stay in Minnesota rather than explore free agency next summer. Despite being limited to just 41 games last season due to injury, Kaprizov still produced 25 goals and 31 assists, showing his value to the Wild. Fans react to Wild GM Bill Guerin's comments on Kirill Kaprizov turning down massive extensionFans have been buzzing following the comments made by Bill Guerin regarding Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations. The news sparked a flurry of speculation and commentary on social media. One fan wrote: &quot;Sounds like just rumors flying around.&quot;योगी बाबा f@n @tiwari8590LINK@PuckReportNHL @10k_Takes Sounds like just rumors flying aroundAnother fan questioned the source: &quot;Came from the least trustworthy news source in the NHL @frank_seravalli.&quot;Blanket Dog @theblanketdogLINK@PuckReportNHL @10k_Takes Came from the least trustworthy news source in the NHL @frank_seravalliHere are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: 2 Girls, 1 Puck @vegaroverLINK@PuckReportNHL @10k_Takes Plot twist. It came from Kirill himself!SuMo37-Carolina Hurricanes &amp;amp; Panthers, Red Bull @SusanMo56266341LINK@PuckReportNHL @emanningwrites @10k_Takes So, it’s true, just don’t know how it got outOldSchoolPhD @OldSchoolPhDLINK@PuckReportNHL @10k_Takes Krill's agent doesn't have a good track record with the truth.HotdishHockey @HockeyHotdishLINK@PuckReportNHL @10k_Takes 🤩Wow! Not gonna lie, I thought it was a “bit”. Nice job and congrats!It remains to be seen when Kirill Kaprizov will sign, and what the deal will look like with the Minnesota Wild.