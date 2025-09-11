  • home icon
Wild GM makes his thoughts crystal clear on Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turning down $128,000,000 extension 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:32 GMT
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 - Source: Getty
Wild GM makes his thoughts crystal clear on Kirill Kaprizov contract situation

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin addressed the recent buzz about Kirill Kaprizov reportedly rejecting a massive $128 million contract extension.

Kaprizov is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal and will be eligible for free agency next year. Since July 1, he’s been eligible to sign an extension.

According to hockey insider Frank Seravalli, the Wild star turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer. The deal would have set NHL records for both average annual value ($16 million) and total earnings.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on the "10kTakes" podcast on Wednesday, Guerin pushed back on the report.

“I know two things: That info didn’t come from us and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from,” Guerin said. "Kirill and the organization, his agent and I have a very good relationship. We’re working through things.
"We’re not gonna let things like this get in the way. I still think we’re in a really positive place with Kirill. Like I said, he’s just a great guy. Part of my role is to protect him, so we’re gonna let this go and we just move on," he added.
At the unveiling of the team’s new arena name last week, Wild owner Craig Leipold expressed confidence that the team isn’t far from securing a deal with Kaprizov and that he fully expects the star forward to stay in Minnesota rather than explore free agency next summer.

Despite being limited to just 41 games last season due to injury, Kaprizov still produced 25 goals and 31 assists, showing his value to the Wild.

Fans react to Wild GM Bill Guerin's comments on Kirill Kaprizov turning down massive extension

Fans have been buzzing following the comments made by Bill Guerin regarding Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations. The news sparked a flurry of speculation and commentary on social media.

One fan wrote:

"Sounds like just rumors flying around."
Another fan questioned the source:

"Came from the least trustworthy news source in the NHL @frank_seravalli."
Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

It remains to be seen when Kirill Kaprizov will sign, and what the deal will look like with the Minnesota Wild.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

