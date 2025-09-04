Wild owner drops major hint on Kirill Kaprizov contract extension - "Biggest in NHL ever"

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold has left little doubt about where his franchise stands on the future of Kirill Kaprizov. At an event on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Leipold admitted that the star winger’s contract loomed as the most pressing issue facing the franchise.

Ad

“I just feel like we’re not that far off,” Leipold said, showing belief that Kirill would want to sign. “I kind of think we’re there. I like to believe when Kirill comes …we’ll be moving forward in a good direction.”

Kaprizov is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency if no extension is reached. Leipold has stressed that money will not be a problem, even calling the potential deal the biggest in the NHL.

Ad

Trending

“This will be a huge deal (upcoming extension) — likely the biggest in the NHL ever,” Leipold said. “I think it will be a good conversation that we’ll have with him,”

The timing makes the situation even more important. Kirill Kaprizov, who turns 28 this season, has been the cornerstone of the Wild since making his NHL debut in 2020. Kaprizov is coming off another strong season, in which he scored 25 goals and recorded 56 points, despite missing 41 games. He added nine points in six playoff games against Vegas.

Ad

For the Wild, this isn’t only about securing their superstar; it’s about proving to Kirill Kaprizov that the organization is serious about winning. Leipold acknowledged that commitment back in October, saying, via NHL.com:

“He’s going to be the focus of what we’re going to do. We plan to re-sign him. I will tell you nobody will offer more money than us, or longer (years), so all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win.”

Ad

Anthony Di Marco comments on Kirill Kaprizov’s contract situation

In August, NHL analyst Anthony Di Marco shared his view on Kirill Kaprizov’s contract talks with the Minnesota Wild. The deal has been eligible for an extension since July 1. Di Marco noted that the market has already shaped Kaprizov’s value, pointing to the contracts of Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner.

Ad

“We know that Kaprizov is going to punch in an AAV north of $13 million,” he wrote for Daily Faceoff.

He also suggested the delay might be linked to Kaprizov’s own preference about where he wants to sign long term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama