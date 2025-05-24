Will Darnell Nurse serve a suspension for slashing Roope Hintz? Insider clears doubts around Oilers star's availability

Darnell Nurse will not be suspended for slashing Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Friday. The slash happened early in the third period. Nurse hit Hintz near the top of his left skate. NHL insider Mark Spector reported that the league's Department of Player Safety will not take further action

"Not sure what’s been reported, but @NHLPlayerSafety will not be speaking with Darnell Nurse today. No suspension or discipline forthcoming, I am told." Hintz said.

Roope Hintz went down and could not put weight on his leg. Trainers helped him off the ice, and he did not return to the game. The play was reviewed for a possible major penalty, but the officials ruled it a two-minute minor. The Oilers won 3-0 and tied the series at one game each.

Hintz has 11 points in 15 playoff games this year. He is a big part of Dallas's offense. Teammate Wyatt Johnston said Roope Hintz is vital to the team and praised him for his play on both ends of the ice.

“We need him in the lineup. He’s just an awesome player, so good on both ends of the ice," Johnston said, via NHL.com. "So yeah, you don’t want to be without a guy like that.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer provided an update on Roope Hintz injury

On Saturday, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Roope Hintz was getting medical tests. There is no update on his condition.

"Just getting tests this morning," DeBoer said, via NHL.com. "... We're waiting on those test results."

It is still unknown if Hintz will travel to Edmonton for Game 3. DeBoer said the team has dealt with injuries before and is ready to adjust.

“We’ve dealt with that," DeBoer said. "We wouldn’t be sitting here if we weren’t able to deal with that or prepared to deal with that.”

The Stars will need to step up if Roope Hintz is unavailable. Game 3 will be played on Sunday, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. ET. The Oilers will have Nurse in the lineup.

In his previous media interview, DeBoer expressed frustration by mentioning Connor McDavid.

"I'll answer your question with a question," DeBoer said, on Friday. "Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major?"

The Dallas Stars must now focus on bouncing back, with or without one of their top forwards. The Edmonton Oilers will try to use their home advantage to take the lead in the series. Both teams know this next game could shift momentum.

