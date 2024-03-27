Will Jake Guentzel re-sign with Pittsburgh Penguins as a free agent? Hurricanes forward provides hint about future in Carolina

Earlier in March we saw Jake Guentzel getting traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Carolina Hurricanes. He recently received a heartwarming welcome at PPG Paints Arena upon his return in a Carolina jersey. Rumors have once again surfaced regarding the uncertainty of a possible move as Guentzel approaches free agency.

Now, could he make a return to the Penguins? Let's explore the situation and Guentzel's recent remarks.

The Penguins' management strategically traded Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith to Carolina in exchange for multiple players and draft picks, aiming to secure assets before Guentzel's potential departure in free agency.

After his team's 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, Jake Guentzel said (via TribLive) :

“My intention was to stay, but they just thought there was a better direction to go a different way. It’s out of my hands. It’s not my choice.”

Guentzel hinted at the complexity of his situation and expressed evolving feelings about his NHL future. When asked about the possibility of him re-signing with Pittsburgh, Guentzel responded:

"I don’t know. That’s … I don’t know.

“We’ll just see how this year goes. And I really like it in Carolina.”

Based on his response to the question, it is unlikely that we'll see him joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency after the end of this season, but never say never.

One factor influencing Jake Guentzel's decision is his form playing for the Hurricanes since the trade. In his short tenure with Carolina, Guentzel has tallied 12 points in nine games.

Jordan Staal empathizes with Jake Guentzel's situation

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, who transitioned from the Penguins to the Hurricanes, empathizes with Guentzel's situation. Staal understands the emotional journey of facing a former team, reflecting on his own experience of leaving Pittsburgh after winning a Stanley Cup and forging a new path in Carolina.

"He was a heck of a player for this team for a while. He had some huge moments for this organization,” Staal said to the media after watching Guenztel’s video tribute.

“Yeah. Similar emotions. Great organization. Good memories. And they treated (Guentzel) the same way."

The game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins didn't go in Guentzel's favor, to which Guentzel said:

“When you get to the arena in the afternoon, it kind of hits you going back into the rink that you’re going a different route. Would’ve liked to get the win, but it’s fun being here.”

Jake Guentzel didn't score any points for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 4-1 defeat.