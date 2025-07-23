  • home icon
  • NHL
  • St Louis Blues
  • "Will never forget that infamous mugshot" "Get the cup for him: Hockey fans react to St. Louis Blues' tribute for Ozzy Osbourne

"Will never forget that infamous mugshot" "Get the cup for him: Hockey fans react to St. Louis Blues' tribute for Ozzy Osbourne

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:29 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Fans remember Ozzy Osbourne’s bond with the St. Louis Blues (Source: Imagn)

Ozzy Osbourne was more than a rock star to many St. Louis Blues hockey fans; he was one of them. After his death on Tuesday, the Blues paid tribute on X, writing,

Ad
“St. Louis loves you, Ozzy. RIP.”

Osbourne died less than three weeks after he retired, as he last performed with his band Black Sabbath on July 5. It was their first time playing together since 2005. During the show, he told fans that he had been sick for six years.

The Blues also reshared his 2019 post where he supported the team during their Stanley Cup run, proudly wearing a Blues jersey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Let’s Go @StLouisBlues! #StanleyCup,” the Blues wrote.
Ad

Fans reacted with a mix of surprise and appreciation, as many hadn’t known he was a Blues supporter.

"Will never forget that infamous mugshot," a fan remembered his 1984 mugshot where he wore a Blues t-shirt.
Ad
"Get the cup for ozzy," another fan commented.
Ad
"I had no idea Ozzy bled blue!!! RIP Ozzy," one X user said.

Many fans thanked the Blues for honoring his memory.

"Absolute legend... than you for remembering him, Blues! Just another reason to love this team," one fan commented.
"I'm glad he got to see the Blues finally win a cup," another fan said.
"Rock and Roll legend - STL Blues icon," a fan tweeted.
Ad

Ozzy Osbourne died after years of struggle with several health problems

Ozzy Osbourne had been dealing with health problems for years. He had many spine surgeries over the years and also dealt with depression. A fall in 2019 made his injuries worse. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020.

Osbourne's family said he died peacefully with loved ones around him.

Ad
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," Osbourne's family announced in a statement.

They asked people to respect their privacy in this moment of grief.

Osbourne had several treatments, including stem cells and therapy. His wife, Sharon, gave him support during this time. She helped him plan a final concert, "Back to the Beginning."

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications