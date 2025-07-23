"Will never forget that infamous mugshot" "Get the cup for him: Hockey fans react to St. Louis Blues' tribute for Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne was more than a rock star to many St. Louis Blues hockey fans; he was one of them. After his death on Tuesday, the Blues paid tribute on X, writing,“St. Louis loves you, Ozzy. RIP.”Osbourne died less than three weeks after he retired, as he last performed with his band Black Sabbath on July 5. It was their first time playing together since 2005. During the show, he told fans that he had been sick for six years.The Blues also reshared his 2019 post where he supported the team during their Stanley Cup run, proudly wearing a Blues jersey.“Let’s Go @StLouisBlues! #StanleyCup,” the Blues wrote.Fans reacted with a mix of surprise and appreciation, as many hadn’t known he was a Blues supporter.&quot;Will never forget that infamous mugshot,&quot; a fan remembered his 1984 mugshot where he wore a Blues t-shirt.&quot;Get the cup for ozzy,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I had no idea Ozzy bled blue!!! RIP Ozzy,&quot; one X user said.Many fans thanked the Blues for honoring his memory.&quot;Absolute legend... than you for remembering him, Blues! Just another reason to love this team,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I'm glad he got to see the Blues finally win a cup,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Rock and Roll legend - STL Blues icon,&quot; a fan tweeted.Ozzy Osbourne died after years of struggle with several health problemsOzzy Osbourne had been dealing with health problems for years. He had many spine surgeries over the years and also dealt with depression. A fall in 2019 made his injuries worse. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020.Osbourne's family said he died peacefully with loved ones around him.&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,&quot; Osbourne's family announced in a statement.They asked people to respect their privacy in this moment of grief.Osbourne had several treatments, including stem cells and therapy. His wife, Sharon, gave him support during this time. She helped him plan a final concert, &quot;Back to the Beginning.&quot;