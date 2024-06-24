"Will never put anybody in Michael Jordan's category other than Kobe" - P.K. Subban makes bold Connor McDavid-Wayne Gretzky comparison

The all-time narrative around Connor McDavid will shift immensely with a win in the Stanley Cup Final Game 7. If he's unable to get that, it doesn't hurt much because he's still a historic talent who led his team back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the series.

However, if he wins, he will catapult into historic conversations. It is a feat few athletes in any sport have ever achieved, and it would combine with an outstanding resume thus far. Former hockey star P.K. Subban believes it would give him immortality.

"If he wins this game tonight, it's instant immortality. I'm talking, he gets put in the Hall of Fame," Subban said on First Take. "He gets put in a category of all-time greats, which is a select group. And then he has the shot, when it's all said and done at the end of his career, to potentially be at the top of that list. Nobody has ever challenged to be that."

He stopped short of saying McDavid was better than Wayne Gretzky, noting that he changed the sport and is considered the greatest of all time for a good reason.

"I'll never put anybody in that category. Just like I'll never put anybody in Michael Jordan's category other than Kobe. There's nobody even close. Nobody even close. So, Connor McDavid, immortality," he added.

McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face long odds of pulling off the improbable and almost impossible comeback, but they have faced long odds every single game beginning with the fourth and managed to make it this far.

Connor McDavid almost close to achieving an incredible feat

Connor McDavid won't be alone in his pursuit of history tonight. He hasn't been alone thus far, though he has been the primary driver of this team. McDavid is a large reason they're still here with a chance to win it all.

Connor McDavid has one more game left

So it will likely take a Herculean effort from the forward to steal Game 7 on the road against the Florida Panthers. The odds still favor Florida for the seventh game. Per Fox Sports, Vegas believes the Panthers will win by 1.5 goals.

That's not a wide margin, and the momentum is certainly on the side of McDavid and the Oilers, but Game 7 will be the toughest task they've faced all season.