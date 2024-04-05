Will Nikita Kucherov be suspended for his hit on Kaiden Guhle? NHL insider provides latest update

The recent clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens took a dark turn. Nikita Kucherov delivered a hit on Kaiden Guhle that left the young defenseman bloodied and shaken. The incident has sparked debate about whether Kucherov will face suspension for the controversial hit.

During the game, Kucherov's hit on Guhle looked concerning. Despite the play not being penalized on the ice, replays clearly showed that Kucherov hit Guhle from behind. This move is deemed illegal by NHL standards, especially in light of recent crackdowns on violent hits.

In the replay, one can see that it was an illegal boarding hit, right into the numbers.

The Department of Player Safety (DoPS) has been vigilant in addressing dangerous plays, and Kucherov's hit on Guhle is likely to come under scrutiny.

NHL insider Eric Engels' fresh update hints that Kucherov will not face additional disciplinary actions from the DoPS.

"Not expecting any supplementary discipline for Nikita Kucherov," he tweeted on X.

If you look at Kucherov's stats this season, and the juncture the Lightning is currently at, a suspension could halt both those hopes. Kucherov has scored 43 goals and 90 assists for 133 points in 75 games.

What could be the consequences of Nikita Kucherov's hit?

Given the severity of the hit and the league's emphasis on player safety, it's probable that Kucherov could face suspension. He is currently leading the NHL in terms of points. Other high-caliber NHL players are already on his heels.

For instance, Colorado Avalanche's Kucherov is second in the race, and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is closely following behind.

Kucherov is one of the top contenders for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the NHL's leading scorer each season. That could be jeopardized if DoPS takes action for the hit.

The impact of the hit was evident as Guhle was left bleeding from the mouth and visibly shaken.

NHL analyst Eric Engels initially reported:

'Kucherov smokes Guhle in the numbers. He's getting up slow, bleeding from his mouth, shaking it off.'"

Guhle headed toward the locker room and did not return for the second period.

Engels further emphasized the nature of the hit:

"I mean, it's not like Guhle turned at the last second there. He was facing the glass the whole way. In fact, it's when he was turning to get back to sideways that Kucherov turned him back towards the glass and finished his hit. That's boarding..."

Fans can wait for the decision from the DoPS to determine the consequences of Kucherov's hit on Guhle.