Will Quinn Hughes replace Charlie McAvoy for Team USA at 4 Nations? Insider shares key clarification by NHL deputy commissioner

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been ruled out for Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada.

McAvoy's potential replacement, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, traveled to Boston ahead of the clash against Canada. However, insider Pierre LeBrun pointed out that Hughes cannot play or even practice until someone else is ruled out.

LeBrun cited NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly in stating that Quinn Hughes could join Team USA in the same manner that Thomas Harley joined Team Canada for the game last Saturday night.

In Canada’s case, the club was down to five defensemen after Shea Theodor was injured in the first game and Cale Makar was ill. That situation allowed Team Canada to call up Harley, but then, as the CBC noted, Harley was off the roster once Makar was cleared to play.

The CBC underscored that Hughes could not be officially named to Team USA’s roster as the Americans currently have six blue-liners. However, Hughes could be added if and when someone else is ruled out, in addition to Charlie McAvoy, leaving the US with five defensemen.

In the meantime, the US is down to six defensemen and 12 healthy forwards. It remains to be seen if anyone else will be ruled out ahead of Thursday night’s game, allowing the American squad to call someone else to fill in.

Charlie McAvoy being evaluated for upper-body injury

Charlie McAvoy is currently undergoing evaluation at a Boston hospital for an upper-body injury, USA Today reported.

It is unclear when McAvoy was hurt. US Coach Mike Sullivan stated that the injury happened during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It’s worth pointing out that the Boston Bruins defenseman underwent shoulder surgery in 2022. However, it’s unknown whether this injury is related to the surgery.

Further updates are anticipated after Charlie McAvoy's assessments. It remains unclear how this injury may impact McAvoy’s performance with the Boston Bruins, his NHL team. The team has stated that they will provide more information as it arises.

Bruins fans hope Charlie McAvoy will be ready to play when the team returns to the ice this weekend after the Four Nations break.

Sullivan added some good news for Team USA: He confirmed that Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk would be in the lineup against Team Canada on Thursday night.

The Americans have dealt with unusually high injuries during the 4 Nations, losing Brady Tkachuk and Vincent Trocheck on Monday night against Team Sweden.

