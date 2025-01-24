  • home icon
  • William Lagesson's wife Amanda captures adorable father-son moment during Red Wings' pregame warm-up

William Lagesson's wife Amanda captures adorable father-son moment during Red Wings' pregame warm-up

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Jan 24, 2025 17:16 GMT
amandalagesson IG collage
William Lagesson and his family. (Credit: IG/amandalagesson)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman William Lagesson shared a special moment with his son during the pregame warmup on Thursday before facing off against the Montreal Canadiens.

Lagesson’s wife Amanda captured the sweet moment on video and posted it on Instagram.

“Warm-up ASMR,” Amanda captioned the IG story.
William Lagesson and his son. (Credit: IG/@amandalagesson)
William Lagesson and his son. (Credit: IG/@amandalagesson)

The short clip showed Lagesson in full hockey gear during the warmup. The Swedish player tapped on the glass to get his son’s attention, and his son placed his hand on the glass in response. Lagesson then leaned down and smiled at his son.

The Red Wings had a 4-2 win against the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit scored two power-play goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the second period, which the Canadiens did not manage to overturn.

“Teams are probably coming in thinking they can take advantage of our penalty kill because our numbers have not been good,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said (via NHL.com). “They had a chance to strike and swing the momentum back to their side, but our group did a real good job.”

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin played his 700th career game and had a goal and an assist on the night.

William Lagesson's wife Amanda recapped the family’s moments from 2024

On Dec. 29, Amanda Lagesson shared a special New Year’s message on Instagram reflecting on the year’s memorable moments for their family.

“Three cities, a new home & time well spent with our favorite people,” Amanda wrote.

During the year, William Lagesson and his family moved from Toronto to Anaheim before settling in their new home in Detroit, Michigan. Lagesson began 2024 as a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They placed the defenseman on waivers as the 2023-24 season trade deadline loomed, and he was claimed by the Anaheim Ducks, where he finished the season.

In July, Lagesson signed a one-year $775,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent, which meant that the family relocated once again, this time to Michigan.

Amanda’s New Year post features family and fun activities from the year, including father-son bonding on the ice, date nights for the couple, going out with friends and exploring Detroit, their new home.

In the 2024-25 season, the Red Wings placed Lagesson on waivers in October and he went unclaimed. He has been called up multiple times this season from the AHL to add depth to the Detroit defense.

