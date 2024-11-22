William Nylander flexes Maple Leafs-inspired Winter '24 "All-Canadian" collection with Drake’s OVO brand

William Nylander is part of the latest collaboration between Drake’s OVO brand and the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward models the Winter ’24 “All-Canadian” clothing collection, which celebrates Canada’s seven NHL teams.

The official page of October's Very Own tweeted the pictures and captioned:

"October’s Very Own X NHL Winter ’24 “All-Canadian” —Featuring William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 capsule collection. The full collection includes the seven Canadian NHL franchises: Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets."

The limited-edition collection, announced on October’s Very Own Instagram account, features exclusive items. Fans can find apparel representing their favorite Canadian NHL teams like the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Oilers, Flames, Canucks, Jets and Senators.

The NHL x OVO collaboration includes:

OVO x NHL Starter Breakaway Pullover Jacket

OVO x NHL 47’ Brand Trucker Hat

OVO x NHL 90’s Graphic T-Shirt

OVO x NHL Microfleece Coach’s Full Zip Jacket

OVO x NHL Team Training Hoodie

This isn’t OVO’s first NHL collaboration. In 2022, Leafs legends Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph modeled for a hockey-themed collection.

On the ice, William Nylander has been a reliable player scoring 40 goals in the last two NHL seasons.

William Nylander scored a goal in shutout win over Golden Knights

William Nylander scored a goal and provided an assist in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena. Joseph Woll made 31 saves for his first shutout this season.

Fraser Minten scored the first goal in the first period. William Nylander passed from behind the net to Minten, who shot past Adin Hill. Nylander scored a power play goal in the third period to make it 2-0. He ended a two-on-one with Mitch Marner and beat Hill with a crisp stroke. Pontus Holmberg added an empty-net goal late in the game to seal the victory.

Toronto played strong defense despite missing key players like Auston Matthews. They outshot Vegas 13-5 in the third period and improved to 6-1-0 in their last seven games.

Nylander has eight goals and 15 points in his last 11 games. He has scored a total of 22 points this season which includes 13 goals.

