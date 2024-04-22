William Nylander injury: Insider provides concerning update on Maple Leafs star ahead of Game 2 against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a setback in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins as star forward William Nylander was sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. Following a crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Bruins, the Maple Leafs will be desperate for their star winger to return to action for Game 2.

NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic recently shed some light on the situation.

"Per the sources, he is said to have woken up with an issue that needed attention Thursday morning and remained 'pretty stiff' when the series got underway more than 48 hours later," said Johnston.

Fortunately for the Maple Leafs faithful, there was a glimmer of hope as Nylander made an appearance at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday. However, Johnston's observations painted a worrisome picture of the Swedish winger's condition.

"Nylander looked to be laboring, especially early in the session, and misfired entirely on a couple of shot attempts while the ice sheet was still freshly resurfaced.

"He wasn’t moving with his normal fluidity and frequently hunched over while regrouping along the boards between drills," Johnston added.

Coach Sheldon Keefe and the Maple Leafs medical staff have not revealed the nature of this strange injury. Johnston, however, shared some optimism as he noted that Nylander was taking part in the Leafs' morning skate ahead of Game 2.

According to a fresh update from NHL insider Jordan Schmaltz, William Nylander has an upper-body injury from a hit in game 82, keeping him out of game 1 and likely game 2. Nylander was seen skating but may not play. The Leafs' media indicated he participated in scratches skate, hinting at his absence. His status for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

William Nylander could be crucial for Toronto Maple Leafs' chances of equalizing series

The Toronto Maple Leafs got off to the worst possible start with a 5-1 defeat against the Boston Bruins in Game 1. After failing to capitalize on a quick-fire start, the Maple Leafs soon found themselves trailing thanks to a goal by John Beecher.

The Bruins then never looked back and kept pilling up the goals, sailing to a 4-nothing lead. Even Auston Matthews with 69 goals in the regular season, couldn't do much to pull the game back for his team.

Nylander, who played all 82 regular-season games for the Leafs, was severely missed, particularly on the powerplay. Of the 98 points he scored this season, 35 came from power plays.

Having him back on the starting line could improve the Maple Leafs' offensive output and hopefully help them capitalize on the sort of chances they missed in Game 1.