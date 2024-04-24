William Nylander injury update: Insider reveals Maple Leafs star likely to start Game 3 against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have a sigh of relief as star forward William Nylander appears set to hit the ice for Game 3 against the Boston Bruins. NHL Insider Chris Johnston while appearing on the First Up podcast suggested that Nylander's return is highly probable, providing a much-needed boost to the Leafs' lineup.

"I'd be surprised if we didn't see him play. We saw him skate a couple of times in Boston... There didn't seem to be too grave a concern around him internally anyway. High probability we'll see him on the ice today," said Johnston.

Leafs fans have been eagerly awaiting Nylander's return since his absence from Game 1 due to an undisclosed injury. The Swede who started every regular season game for the Maple Leafs was a surprise exclusion from the team lineup when they thrashed 5-1 by the Bruins.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that "there's a chance" William Nylander plays tonight. However it depends on how he responds to extra work during morning skate.

While Game 2 proved to be a much closer affair with the Leafs winning 3-2, Nylander's absence was visible for all to see. Coming off a career-best 98-point season, Nylander will be hoping to make the most of his first playoff appearance of the season.

What happened to William Nylander? All we know so far about Maple Leafs star's injury

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have remained tight-lipped about the nature of William Nylander's injury, Chris Johnston of The Athletic had earlier provided some insight into the matter.

"Per sources, he is said to have woken up with an issue that needed attention Thursday morning and remained 'pretty stiff' when the series got underway more than 48 hours later," he said.

Another NHL insider, Jordan Schmaltz, claimed that the 27-year-old winger had picked up an upper-body injury from a hit during the team's last game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With Game 3 against the Bruins on the horizon, all eyes will be on William Nylander as he looks to make his mark and propel the Toronto Maple Leafs one step closer to playoff glory.