William Nylander makes his feelings known about Mitch Marner leaving Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander shared his thoughts on Mitch Marner’s departure from Toronto

On July, Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade, finalizing an eight-year, $96 million contract.

Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour on Friday, William Nylander dismissed the notion that Marner had been planning an exit. He said that Marner wasn’t planning to leave the Leafs last season despite being set to hit unrestricted free agency.

"Not sure where that stuff comes from, but I don't think he was ever thinking of leaving ahead of time," Nylander said. (per NHL.com)

"I actually asked him during the season and he said he was concentrating on Toronto. I didn't want to press him on that and let him be because it was obviously on his mind, but his play was focused on helping us."

Nylander said that it was difficult to see Marner go but shared that he’s truly happy for his friend and the new opportunity in front of him. He added that Marner will be missed but understands that it’s simply part of the business side of hockey.

"He got to pick where he went so, in that aspect, I'm happy for him." Nylander added.

The two players have been teammates since 2016 and forged a close friendship over the years. Nylander also fondly recalled Marner's role in bringing the team together through various social events, Halloween parties, dinners and other events.

Nylander wrapped up by highlighting Marner’s character and skill, calling him an “incredible guy” and “incredible player” who will be greatly missed by the Maple Leafs and their fans.

William Nylander on Maple Leafs' performance last season

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round by eventual Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers in a hard-fought seven-game series. William Nylander believes the team can take plenty of positives from the experience.

“It was probably one of our best seasons since I’ve been in Toronto. ... So I think we can really build off that and learn from what we did wrong to be better in those situations,” William Nylander said,

As for next season, Nylander said that he isn’t sure if he’ll line up alongside captain Auston Matthews but emphasized that he’s comfortable playing anywhere in the lineup.

