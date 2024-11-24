William Nylander's brother Alex opens up on 'emotional' moment for their dad after Maple Leafs signing 

The bad news for the Toronto Maple Leafs is that forward Matthew Knies will be unavailable for the foreseeable future with an injury, as he was placed on injured reserve.

However, the good news is that it has opened the door for a true family connection on the Maple Leafs. During the offseason, the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies signed forward Alex Nylander, the younger brother of star forward William Nylander, to a contract.

While he has played this season with the Marlies, he was called up by the big club following the injury to Knies, and he will be playing alongside his brother. Additionally, he was signed to a one-year contract by the Leafs in a deal worth a reported $775,000.

The younger Nylander explained that their father, Michael, was emotional when he received the news that both his sons would be wearing the Maple Leafs sweater at the same time.

“Very few times will he get emotional,” said Alex after his first practice Saturday. “It was a little unusual to see that from him. It was an awesome moment.”

“It’s special, two sons playing on the same team in the NHL is something only a couple of fathers get to experience.”

Meanwhile, you can bet that William is excited to play alongside his brother for the first time in the NHL.

“Words can’t really describe it,” William said. “This is what every hockey-playing brother wishes for as a kid. It will be amazing (Sunday) night.”

The Maple Leafs and the Nylander brothers will skate against the Utah Hockey Club at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

William Nylander's brother, Alex, joined the Maple Leafs this summer

The younger Nylander was taken by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft with the eighth overall selection. Alex first got his feet wet at the NHL level, playing in four games with the Sabres in 2016-17 and three the following year while mainly playing for the Rochester Americans.

He has also bounced around the NHL but has mostly played in the American Hockey League during his professional career.

In 121 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, Nylander has registered 25 goals and 24 assists. He had a strong finish to last season with Columbus, scoring 11 goals in 23 games after being acquired via trade.

This season with the Marlies, he scored eight goals with four assists in 14 games played.

