William Nylander's sister Ella drops 1-word reaction to 'quick math' stats after Leafs star's second goal in 5-0 win against Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander secured a 5-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nylander scored twice to take his season goal tally to 44 on the evening.

Ad

The Leafs' official Instagram handle posted a fun stat right after Nylander’s second goal on the night, pointing out that it was Morgan Rielly (wearing 44) who assisted on Nylander’s (wearing 88) goal.

William and Alex Nylander’s sister, Ella, shared the post on her Instagram story.

“88,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@ella.nylander

The post mentioned that Nylander has 44 goals this season and made a playful point that if one multiplies 44 by 2, it would be 88—which matches Nylander's number (88), as ‘simple math.’

Ad

Trending

“44 assisted 88 for his 44th goal of the season, which was also his 2nd of the night and if you times 44 by 2 it's 88 (quick math). Is that cool? Idk it's game 76. Willy scored. Mo got the apple. GLG,” read the caption of the original post.

William Nylander scored twice in quick succession in the third period of the game. His first came early in the third and he followed up with another goal during 4-on-4 play after a scramble in front of the Columbus net.

Ad

William Nylander addresses Leafs players topping the league in fights this season

During the post-game interview after the win, William Nylander was asked his take about the number of fights the team has had so far in the season. A total of 12 Maple Leafs players have dropped the gloves this season, which is the highest so far this year.

Ad

In response, Nylander mentioned that the team has a lot of grit, which is important for the playoffs. He mentioned how fights can get the team fired up and show they’re ready to give it their all.

“I think we got some great grit on our team and I think that's needed in the playoffs, and the guys have done a great job when they've fought. So, it gets the guys going and shows that we're ready to compete every night,” he said.

When asked about closing in on 50 goals this season, William Nylander said that he is now focused on continuing to shoot the puck. However, he mentioned that the most important thing is to win games and prepare for the playoffs, which will be his top priority.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama