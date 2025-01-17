William Nylander's sister Ella drops 3-word reaction to her brother scoring Leafs' overtime winning goal in win over Devils

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander helped secure a 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Nylander’s sister, Ella, was in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena on the night.

After William scored the winning goal, Ella shared a clip on her Instagram story. Just 70 seconds into overtime, Mitch Marner delivered a perfect stretch pass to Nylander, who beat Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom to seal the win.

Ella captured the special moment as William celebrated with his teammates on the huge jumbotron at the arena. In the caption, she wrote:

“OT goal babyyyy”

via Instagram/@ella.nylander

The Devils struck early, with Jack Hughes capitalizing on a defensive lapse to beat goalie Joseph Woll just three minutes into the game. The Leafs responded with offensive pressure but struggled to finish, with Matthew Knies coming close to scoring twice.

Toronto couldn't open their scoring until Max Domi set up William Nylander for a second-period goal and earned his 300th NHL assist in the process. However, Nico Hischier regained the lead for the Devils on a power play after slipping a shot past Woll.

Leafs captain Auston Matthews took over in the third, scoring twice. His first came on a power play and his second tied the game at 3-3 with just over four minutes left, assisted by Mitch Marner who notched his 700th NHL point on the night. William Nylander’s OT winner saw Toronto wrap the game with a 4-3 win.

William Nylander claims it was 'good to see' Sheldon Keefe again

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with their win on Thursday night. During the post-game interview, William Nylander expressed that the team’s performance in their win against the Devils provided a momentum boost after their recent losses.

“Yeah, I mean, I think we gain a lot of momentum," Nylander said. "I mean, had a lot of hard work, I mean, and then that started paying off and started getting more high-quality scoring chances. So I think just build off of that." [0:06 onwards]

When reflecting on seeing former coach Sheldon Keefe behind the opposing bench, Nylander spoke positively about Keefe’s influence on his development.

“It was good to see him. I mean, had him for a long time in my career, so yeah,” he said. “I mean, I had him in the Marlies all the way up to the NHL for a while, and I think he helped grow my game and become a better player.”

Regarding his breakaway goal, Nylander mentioned he saw an opening and Mitch Marner delivered a perfect pass to set him up. When asked why he gets so many breakaways, he credited good passes from his teammates.

