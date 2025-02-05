William Nylander's sister Ella pens 2-word reaction to Leafs forward's masterclass on hat-trick night vs. Flames

Leafs superstar William Nylander scored a hat trick in their 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nylander’s sister Ella was quite excited with her brother’s masterclass as she tuned in to the game.

Ella Nylander captured the replay of her brother’s second goal from her TV and shared the clip on her Instagram stories. In the capture, she wrote:

“Double dippinnn”

Matt Coronato opened the scoring for the Flames on the night at 14:16 of the first period, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play. Two minutes into the second period, William Nylander then tied the game with a power-play goal, finishing a cross-slot pass from Matthew Knies. John Tavares then gave Toronto a 2-1 lead just 41 seconds later with a backhand shot past Dustin Wolf.

Calgary responded at 5:58 when Yegor Sharangovich deflected MacKenzie Weegar’s one-timer to even the score at 2-2. However, Bobby McMann restored Toronto’s lead at 12:28 with a snap shot off a 2-on-1 rush. William Nylander extended the Maple Leafs’ lead at 18:18, scoring off an odd-man rush.

In the third period, Knies poked in a loose puck at 5:44 to make it 5-2 for the Leafs. Less than a minute later, Flames’ Joel Farabee tipped in a Jonathan Huberdeau shot, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

William Nylander completed his hat trick into an empty net with just 44 seconds remaining, securing the 6-3 win. Ella also shared the replay of her brother’s empty-netter and captioned it with three hat emojis for the hattrick.

With the hat trick, Nylander has now reached his 250th NHL goal career milestone.

William Nylander’s second NHL hat trick comes eight years after his first

William Nylander recorded his second career NHL hat trick on Tuesday, and it came exactly eight years after scoring his first on February 4, 2017. During the post-game interview, Nylander addressed his second career hat trick and admitted that he hadn’t expected it to happen that night.

Expand Tweet

Nylander mentioned that he had many games with two goals where he couldn’t get the third, so it felt good to finally complete it. In fact, Nylander was surprised to learn that his first hat trick had happened exactly eight years earlier.

“I had no clue, but that’s pretty insane,” he said.

Nylander also credited the recent power-play success to keeping things simple and moving the puck quickly. He then mentioned how the team stepped up in Mitch Marner’s absence due to a lower-body injury, with all lines and defense contributing to a strong team effort.

